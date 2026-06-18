Qatar LNG Tanker Nears Strait of Hormuz Following US-Iran Interim Deal

An LNG tanker from Qatar is approaching the Strait of Hormuz, signaling potential increase in traffic after an interim US-Iran peace deal took effect, offering relief to Pakistan's gas shortage.

(Bloomberg) -- A liquefied natural gas tanker that loaded in Qatar is nearing the Strait of Hormuz, a hint that traffic may increase after an interim US-Iran peace deal went into effect.

The Mraikh, which picked up a shipment earlier this month, is heading toward the chokepoint after being stuck in the Persian Gulf since February, according to ship-tracking data. The vessel, which is chartered by QatarEnergy, is signaling Pakistan's Port Qasim as its next location. US President Donald Trump said he had signed the deal with Iran, which envisions a rapid reopening of the critical waterway.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has curbed access to about a fifth of global LNG supply, with limited shipments going through by vessels that went dark - turning off their transponders to mask their locations - or with approval from Tehran. Qatar is aiming to restore most of its export capacity within two months of Hormuz reopening, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

That will require securing vessels to lift shipments - although no empty LNG tanker has sailed into the Persian Gulf since the conflict began in late February. The shipment will also be a relief for Pakistan, which is grappling with a gas crunch since its supply from Qatar was cut off. The South Asian nation is seeking an LNG cargo in a tender, which it may cancel if the Mraikh arrives.

Pakistan had previously negotiated with Tehran for the safe passage of LNG tankers in order to ease its energy shortfall. It isn't immediately clear if the Mraikh is part of such an agreement





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