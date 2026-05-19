PWHL Walter Cup Playoff Hockey: Ottawa Charge Beats Montreal Victoire for Playoff Hope

The Ottawa Charge, a team in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), secured a crucial 2-1 victory over the Montreal Victoire on May 18, 2026, in game 3 of the playoff series. This win helped the Charge avoid elimination and maintain their playoff hopes. The game was action-packed with several noteworthy moments, including impressive saves and standout performances from both teams. This victory will be a significant factor in determining the final standings and playoff picture, as the season approaches its exciting conclusion.

Ottawa Charge avoid elimination with a 2-1 win over Montreal in PWHL Walter Cup playoff hockey action in Ottawa on Monday, May 18, 2026. \r

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Ottawa Charge goalie Gwyneth Philips (33) makes a save on a shot from Montreal Victoire forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) as defence Brooke Hobson (11) looks on during first period game 3 PWHL Walter Cup playoff hockey action in Ottawa, Monday May 18, 2026.

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Ottawa Charge forward Fanuza Kadirova (71) collides with Montreal Victoire defence Jessica DiGirolamo (22) during first period game 3 PWHL Walter Cup playoff hockey action in Ottawa, Monday May 18, 2026. \r

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Ottawa Charge forward Emily Clark (26) tried to put the puck past Montreal Victoire goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) under pressure from defence Amanda Boulier (44) during first period game 3 PWHL Walter Cup playoff hockey action in Ottawa, Monday May 18, 2026.

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Ottawa Charge's Emma Greco (25) collides with Montreal Victoire forward Natalie Mlynkovs (96) as teammate Katerina Mrazova (16) looks on during first period game 3 PWHL Walter Cup playoff hockey action in Ottawa, Monday May 18, 2026. Greco was assessed a tripping penalty on the play.

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Montreal Victoire defence Nicole Gosling (61) looks on as goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens (35) battles with Ottawa Charge forward Emily Clark (26) for the puck during second period game 3 PWHL Walter Cup playoff hockey action in Ottawa, Monday May 18, 2026. \r

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Montreal Victoire defence Maggie Flaherty (91) collides with Ottawa Charge forward Rebecca Leslie (37) during second period game 3 PWHL Walter Cup playoff hockey action in Ottawa, Monday May 18, 2026.

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Montreal Victoire forward Hayley Scamurra (16) scores on Ottawa Charge goalie Gwyneth Philips (33) in front of forward Lina Ljungblom (25) during third period game 3 PWHL Walter Cup playoff hockey action in Ottawa, Monday May 18, 2026. \r

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Ottawa Charge forward Rebecca Leslie (37) celebrates her game winning goal with teammates during third period game 3 PWHL Walter Cup playoff hockey action against the Montreal Victoire in Ottawa, Monday May 18, 2026.

The Charge defeated the Victoire 2-1 to keep their playoff hopes alive. \r

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Ottawa Charge goalie Gwyneth Philips (33) celebrates as the final horn sounds during third period game 3 PWHL Walter Cup playoff hockey action in Ottawa, Monday May 18, 2026. The Charge defeated the Victoire 2-1. \r

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Ottawa Charge goalie Gwyneth Philips (33) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Montreal Victoire 2-1 in game 3 PWHL Walter Cup playoff hockey action in Ottawa, Monday May 18, 2026





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Ottawa Charge Montreal Victoire PWHL Walter Cup Playoff Hockey Professional Women's Hockey League Goal Savers Goalie Performances Playoff Hopes Points And Standings

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