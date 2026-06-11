PWHL Sceptres Secure Long-Term Future with Kali Flanagan Contract Extension

The PWHL Sceptres have signed defender Kali Flanagan to a three-year contract extension and designated her as a protected player in the Expansion Roster Distribution Process.

The Professional Women's Hockey League has witnessed a significant roster move as the Sceptres have officially secured the services of defender Kali Flanagan . The organization announced that Flanagan has signed a three-year contract extension under a Standard Player Agreement, marking a long-term commitment to one of the team's most dependable assets.

In addition to this contract extension, the team has identified Flanagan as a protected player within the ongoing Expansion Roster Distribution Process. She joins an elite group of teammates, including defender Renata Fast, goaltender Raygan Kirk, and defender Ella Shelton, who have also been granted protected status to ensure the core of the Sceptres remains intact as the league evolves and expands.

This strategic move ensures that the team retains its defensive identity and leadership during a period of league-wide transition. Looking back at the most recent campaign, the 2025-26 season showcased Flanagan's steady presence and ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game. She concluded the season with a total of seven points, comprising two goals and five assists.

Perhaps more telling than the scoring statistics is her workload, as she averaged an impressive 21:41 of ice time per game, underscoring the immense trust the coaching staff places in her defensive capabilities. A native of Burlington, Massachusetts, Flanagan was originally selected by the Sceptres in the sixth round of the inaugural PWHL Draft.

Despite her late-round selection, she has carved out a vital role for herself, recording eight goals and 12 assists for a total of 20 points across 84 regular-season games. Her durability is legendary within the league, as she stands as one of the very few players in the three-year history of the PWHL to never miss a single game, proving to be a cornerstone of reliability for the franchise.

Flanagan's journey to the PWHL was paved with success in the Premier Hockey Federation. During her two-season tenure with the Boston Pride, she established herself as a premier blueliner, contributing three goals and 17 assists for 20 points. Her individual excellence was recognized when she was named the Defender of the Year during her final season with the Pride, a testament to her positioning, strength, and hockey intelligence.

Furthermore, she played a pivotal role in helping the Boston Pride capture the Isobel Cup championship during the 2021-22 season, proving her ability to perform on the biggest stages under extreme pressure and lead her team to the pinnacle of the sport. Her foundation for excellence was built during her collegiate years at Boston College. While representing the Eagles, she was instrumental in securing back-to-back Hockey East championships in 2016 and 2017.

Her trajectory took an international turn during the 2017-18 season when she took a leave of absence from her university studies to train with the United States Olympic team. This dedication paid off handsomely when she helped Team USA secure a gold medal at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Upon returning to Boston College for her senior year, her leadership qualities were formally recognized when she was named co-captain of the squad, further refining the leadership skills she now brings to the professional ranks. As the Sceptres prepare for the upcoming chapters of their history, the stability provided by players like Flanagan is crucial.

This stability coincides with a new era of leadership on the bench, as Pascal Rheaume prepares to take over as the second head coach in the franchise's history. With a veteran defensive core and a proven track record of resilience, the team is well-positioned to build upon its previous successes.

The commitment to Flanagan ensures that the Sceptres maintain a gold-medal standard of defense as they navigate the complexities of the expansion process and strive for championship glory in the coming seasons





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PWHL Kali Flanagan Women's Hockey Sceptres Contract Extension

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