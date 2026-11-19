The Professional Women's Hockey League brings the Minnesota Frost to Rogers Place on Jan. 23 for the 2026-27 Takeover Tour, with tickets on sale starting Monday.

The Professional Women's Hockey League confirms its return to Edmonton on Jan. 23. This event features the Vancouver Goldeneyes facing the Minnesota Frost at Rogers Place. The matchup serves as a central fixture of the league's 2026-27 Takeover Tour. This announcement marks the league's third consecutive visit to this specific arena.

PWHL Ticket Sales Schedule Details

Tickets for the Jan. 23 contest go on sale during a presale window beginning Monday at 10 a.m. ABT. The general public can access remaining tickets starting Tuesday at the same time, 10 a.m. ABT. This sales structure prioritizes season ticket holders and members before opening to all fans. The demand for these tickets is expected to be high given the venue's history.

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Edmonton Strong Takeover Tour History

Edmonton has proven to be a vital market for the Professional Women's Hockey League. The city hosted two sold-out Takeover Tour contests during the previous season. Prior to that, Rogers Place also served as the location for a neutral-site game. This consistent sell-out record demonstrates strong local support for women's professional hockey. The PWHL relies on these high-attendance venues to build momentum for the league.

2026-27 Takeover Tour Scale And Scope

This season's Takeover Tour represents the largest iteration of the event in league history. The schedule features 24 neutral-site games across 19 different cities. This expanded format allows the league to reach a broader national audience. The tour officially begins on Jan. 2, setting the stage for the January 23 Edmonton game. The scale of the tour underscores the growing popularity of the sport.

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Returning Markets And New Cities

The tour schedule includes returns to ten established markets. These cities are Edmonton, Buffalo, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Halifax, Québec City, Raleigh, Washington D.C., and Winnipeg. Nine other cities will host their first-ever Takeover Tour games. These new locations include Columbus, Hartford, Los Angeles, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Saskatoon, Sunrise Fla., and Tampa. Halifax will host three games, while Denver, Philadelphia, and Washington will each host two.

League Expansion And Season Timeline

The Professional Women's Hockey League enters its fourth season with significant structural changes. Four new franchises have joined the league: Detroit, Las Vegas, Hamilton Ont., and San Jose Calif. This addition brings the total number of teams in the league to 12. The 2026-27 regular season officially begins on Dec. 5. Games will be broadcast on Hockey Night in Canada, ensuring wide viewership.