Despite the launch of the PWHL in January 2024, many female athletes continue pursuing second careers due to limited salaries. Players like Mariah Keopple and Liz Knox share their experiences.

More than a year after the Professional Women's Hockey League ( PWHL) launched on January 1, 2024, female hockey players continue to pursue second careers alongside their professional athletic endeavors. The league promised a new era where women would no longer have to split their time between training on weeknights and working outside the rink. However, current realities show that many athletes still engage in diverse professions to support themselves financially and creatively.

Mariah Keopple Pursues Fashion Design

Mariah Keopple, 26, plays defence for the San Jose Sea Lions, an expansion team joining the league this season, while simultaneously working as a fashion stylist. She began learning to sew during the COVID pandemic by watching YouTube videos and now models her own creations as game-day outfits. Her client list includes high-profile athletes such as Gabby Williams, the 2026 WNBA champion and Finals MVP of the Golden State Valkyries. Keopple originally did not expect to play hockey professionally after her college career with the Princeton Tigers from 2018 to 2023. She attributes her ability to manage her hectic schedule and high goals to her experience as a student-athlete at Princeton.

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Liz Knox Transitioned to Firefighting

Liz Knox, 38, provides a different perspective on the necessity of a second career. She played professionally in the defunct Canadian Women's Hockey League, which paid as little as $2,000 per season. Knox was unable to survive on her hockey salary alone and spent most of her playing career working in the trades. She is now a firefighter in Oakville, Ontario. Knox credits general contractor Craig McMunn for her ability to play as long as she did. McMunn, whose daughters grew up playing hockey, was her manager and provided occasional days off or late morning starts to support her athletic commitments.

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Economic Realities and Salary Gaps

Ann Pegoraro, a professor of sports management at the University of Guelph, explains that the growth in women's professional sports has created better career options, including true salaries, health benefits, and pensions. These improvements allow women athletes to consider longer professional careers than was previously affordable. However, Pegoraro cautions that the wages are not yet living wages that would allow players to retire permanently from sport. While many women do well in sponsorships, their total earnings remain far below those of men athletes. Top paid athlete lists rarely include more than one or two women, mostly in established sports like tennis or golf.

Impact on Retirement and Education

The issue remains that all athletes face a finite professional career timeline, often retiring close to the age when most people hit their career prime. Women athletes have a distinct advantage in that many hold university degrees, providing better post-retirement career options. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) reports a 97 per cent graduation rate for women, largely because there was no incentive to leave school for a professional career prior to the PWHL. Previous amateur leagues required players to work multiple jobs and rely on employer goodwill, whereas the new league offers more stability, though not yet full financial independence.