PWHL Expansion Teams: Logo and Nickname Verdicts for Detroit, Hamilton, San Jose and Vegas

A columnist ranks the logos and nicknames of the PWHL's four newest teams ahead of the 2026-27 season, from the Havoc in Hamilton to the Vanguards in Vegas.

The Professional Women's Hockey League is preparing to drop the puck on its fourth season, the 2026-27 campaign, and the four newest teams have already drawn opinions from fans and writers. A columnist has weighed in on the logos and nicknames of these expansion franchises, asking whether they fit the league or whether they will be mocked by others around the game. The PWHL's new clubs are based in Detroit, Hamilton, San Jose and Vegas, and each brand is being judged on its visual identity and its name.

The verdicts are mixed, and the columnist makes no secret of his strong feelings. Some branding choices impressed him, while others left him questioning whether they belong in what he calls the best women's hockey league in the world. The discussion centers on how each logo will look once it appears on real jerseys, which the teams are expected to wear beginning in the 2027-28 season.

Also read PWHL Detroit, Hamilton, San Jose, Vegas announce nicknames

Detroit Logo Impresses but Black Jerseys Raise Doubts

The Detroit franchise's logo earns a partial endorsement from the columnist, who says he likes the black design with a red tint. He describes it as giving him comfortable AC/DC vibes. He also praises the automotive signature, arguing that it shows the franchise is buying into the Motor City reputation on which Hockeytown was originally built.

The columnist's concern is the uniform, not the emblem. He says the logo becomes less convincing when paired with the black jerseys the team will wear, which give him amateur hockey vibes. For him, that look is not something fans want to see in the top women's league. He also says he looked back at how people reacted when the Detroit Pistons were introduced, a comparison he uses to put the new name's reception in perspective.

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Hamilton Havoc Logo Earns Praise for Falcon Design

The Hamilton team's Havoc branding is the columnist's clear favorite among the logos discussed. He admits he found it hard not to write Huntsville Havoc, a name tied to the SPHL, and offers a shoutout to fans of that league. Once he set that aside, he says the logo is very strong in his eyes, particularly the scowling falcon.

He also praises the font used for Havoc, which he says fits well with the rustic colors meant to represent Steeltown. He jokes that the design looks sharp, literally. The one change he suggests is removing the city name from the logo, though he notes that this could be adjusted when the team places the logo on jerseys next season.

San Jose Sea Lion Branding Draws Theme Park Comparisons

The San Jose logo is the columnist's most critical target. He says it gives him a lot of theme park vibes, and he jokes about why the team was not simply called the San Jose Sea World. He also argues that the roster assembled by head coach and general manager Troy Ryan could be torturous to watch, a playful remark about the team's expected on-ice product.

The columnist says he has been hesitant about circle logos in general, arguing that they seem to pigeonhole the image inside them. He concedes the colors might work, but says the bright orange sweaters will make the team look more like a Beer League club than a professional hockey franchise. The one redeeming quality he identifies is that, like other PWHL teams, the nickname is unique and connects with its market.

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Vegas Vanguards Nickname and Fox Logo Divide Opinion

The columnist says he honestly does not know what to think about the Vegas Vanguards. He dislikes alliterative nicknames, but says this one works for Vegas. He describes trying to grasp the great outdoors around Sin City as a strange creative choice, and he is less convinced by the fox at the center of the emblem, which he says brings down the mood.

He notes that the fox has native ties to the Mojave Desert and that it is supposed to represent being resilient in the face of adversity. Even so, he finds the animal mediocre rather than fierce or menacing, and he says San Jose's sea lion looks tougher. He also raises a practical question shared by the Hamilton and Vegas teams: whether the names will appear in full on the jerseys. He points out that Detroit and San Jose incorporate their names into their logos, and warns that if the Havoc and Vanguards names appear on sweaters in 2027-28, fans will likely react differently.