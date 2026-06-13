PWHL Expansion Teams Continue Building Rosters in Phase 3 of Player Distribution

The 2026 PWHL expansion process saw Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas, and San Jose add talent in Phase 3, with each team addressing specific needs as they prepare for their inaugural season.

The 2026 PWHL Expansion Player Distribution Process continues with the four new franchises - Detroit , Hamilton, Las Vegas , and San Jose - adding depth to their inaugural rosters in Phase 3.

While the initial superstar signings have subsided, the talent added in this phase could prove crucial for each team's Year 1 success. Each franchise made strategic moves to address specific needs, focusing on building a balanced roster for the upcoming season. In Detroit, General Manager Manon Rheaume made two key signings. She added defender Kaleigh Fratkin to a two-year contract.

Fratkin, known for her defensive reliability, is expected to be a solid second- or third-pair asset under coach Josh Sciba. The other signing was forward Alexandra Lacasse, a Macomb, Michigan native, who becomes the first player from the state to join the team. Lacasse provides depth scoring on a roster that already features strong offensive talent. The team is also awaiting the full recovery of Marie-Philip Girard, who missed the 2024 Walter Cup Playoffs due to injury.

When healthy, Girard is a highly effective two-way player. Rheaume's moves indicate a focus on adding local talent and defensive stability. Hamilton was relatively quiet after a promising start. GM Meghan Duggan added blue-line depth by signing former Boston Fleet defender Emma Boyd to a multi-year deal.

Boyd brings exceptional awareness and puck-moving ability, though she was shut down last season due to injury. If she stays healthy, she will strengthen a defense that already has strong pieces like Jocelyne Larocque and Renata Fast. Duggan is using this phase to assess available talent for future phases, prioritizing efficiency over lengthy negotiations. The team needs to add two more players in Phase 4 to reach the required roster size.

Las Vegas GM Dominique DiDia excelled in Phase 3, signing three high-impact players. The team added forward Katelyn Overall from Montreal Victoire in the final hour. Overall struggled in 2024-25 but showed significant promise during her collegiate career at Northeastern University. DiDia also signed goaltender Aerin Frankel to a two-year contract.

Frankel, a two-time Walter Cup champion, provides elite goaltending and leadership despite being outperformed recently by Maddie Rooney. On defense, DiDia added Kaitlin Hohmann, who may benefit from a fresh start after a challenging tenure under Troy Ryan. These signings address key areas and position Vegas as a strong contender. San Jose, under GM and head coach Troy Ryan, also signed three players but focused heavily on defense.

The team added defenders Jessica Healey and Samitha Hunter to two-year deals. Both are steady defensive presences but lack offensive production, which remains a weakness for the Bay Area squad. Ryan also signed forward Alex Carpenter to a two-year contract. Carpenter is a solid two-way player but has only 13 points in 84 regular-season games.

The strategy suggests Ryan aims to win low-scoring games, similar to Toronto's approach last season. However, critics question whether this conservative style will yield success in the expansion year. Phase 4 will allow each expansion team to sign enough players to reach a roster of 10 athletes. Detroit needs one more player, while Hamilton must add two.

If teams fail to reach that number, a selection process will be initiated to fill their quota. The process continues to build competitive foundations for the 2026 season, with each team balancing immediate needs and long-term potential





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