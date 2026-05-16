PWHL Expands To San Jose, Final Market

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has selected San Jose, California, as its fourth and final market for its latest round of expansion.

The PWHL (Professional Women's Hockey League) is committing to expanding its current footprint by choosing San Jose, California, as its new home. This decision has been made after rigorous analysis of potential markets, with the intention to foster further growth and reach globally.

The addition of San Jose sees the league expand to a total of twelve teams, a significant leap from its inception in 2024. This expansion will broaden its geographical horizons and generate much-needed interest in the region. The previous exploratory markets in Las Vegas and Seattle were also in the discussion, with the final markets to be announced in due course. The league's team will likely take up residence at the Sharks' 'SAP Center', the city's premier sports arena





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