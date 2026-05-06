PWHL Expands to Detroit: A New Era for Women's Professional Hockey in the Motor City

The Professional Women's Hockey League officially announces Detroit as its latest expansion market, leveraging the city's rich hockey heritage and strong corporate support to grow the sport.

The professional landscape of women's ice hockey is undergoing a significant transformation as the Professional Women's Hockey League ( PWHL ) officially designates Detroit as its newest expansion market.

This strategic move marks the first of what could be up to four new cities added to the league's roster for the upcoming season. The decision to bring a team to Detroit is deeply rooted in the strong relationship the league maintains with the Ilitch family, the prominent owners of the Detroit Red Wings. This partnership ensures that the new franchise has immediate access to world-class infrastructure and a pre-existing network of hockey enthusiasts.

Furthermore, the selection of the Motor City is a direct reflection of the immense success the PWHL experienced during its neutral-site games hosted at Little Caesars Arena. These events demonstrated an undeniable appetite for women's professional sports in the region, proving that Detroit is an ideal environment for the league to scale its operations and deepen its fan base.

The impact of the PWHL's presence in Detroit was felt early on during the inaugural 2024 season, where the city hosted the league's very first neutral-site game. This event served as a proof of concept, inspiring the subsequent Takeover Tour that visited multiple cities over the past two years. At Little Caesars Arena, which will now serve as the permanent home for the Detroit franchise, four separate games drew a combined crowd of over 53,000 spectators.

One particular game in March captured national attention, attracting nearly 16,000 fans and marking the first time the league was broadcast to a wide U.S. television audience. In addition to the team announcement, the PWHL revealed that Detroit will also host the league's draft and awards ceremony in mid-June. The upcoming draft on June 17 is expected to be a landmark event, featuring a wealth of American talent, including Olympic gold medalists such as Caroline Harvey and Laila Edwards.

The inclusion of Edwards is particularly historic, as she is the first Black female player to represent Team USA, adding a layer of cultural significance to the league's growth. With Detroit's addition, the PWHL now expands to nine teams, following recent additions in Seattle and Vancouver.

However, the league's ambitions extend even further, with plans to add between two and four more markets this spring. While official names have not been confirmed, Denver is widely regarded as a front-runner due to the overwhelming fan response during the January 2025 Takeover Tour, where over 14,000 people gathered to demand a local team. Las Vegas is also a strong contender, with the NHL's Golden Knights actively lobbying for a franchise to join the city.

In Canada, Hamilton, Ontario, is under consideration; despite its proximity to Toronto, the PWHL believes the city's population is sufficient to support a team without cannibalizing the fan base of the Toronto Sceptres. Other potential candidates include Washington, D.C. , Dallas, and various Alberta cities like Calgary and Edmonton, although arena availability remains a hurdle in certain regions. Detroit was chosen not only for its passion but also for its practical advantages.

The city offers a seamless travel link between existing teams in Toronto and Minnesota, reducing the logistical burden on players and staff. Additionally, the presence of a dedicated training facility attached to the arena provides a professional environment for athlete development. From a business perspective, Detroit's robust corporate landscape, featuring partners like Ally Financial and Meijer, provides a stable economic foundation for the franchise.

Michigan's role in the sport is already well-established, as the state ranks second only to Minnesota in producing elite PWHL talent. Interestingly, the professional league is outpacing the collegiate system in the state, as Michigan currently lacks a Division I women's hockey team. League executives hope that the professional team will act as a catalyst for the growth of girls' hockey and potentially push the University of Michigan to finally establish its own Division I program.

The aesthetic identity of the new team will pay homage to the city's sports heritage, utilizing a color palette of black and silver with red accents, mirroring the iconic look of the Red Wings. Chris Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Companies, emphasized that bringing the PWHL to Little Caesars Arena is part of a broader vision to use professional sports as a tool for the revitalization of Detroit. This expansion comes at a time of unprecedented growth for the league.

Following the Milan Cortina Olympics, the PWHL saw a massive spike in visibility and commercial success. The most recent regular season attracted over 1.1 million fans, a 28 percent increase over the previous year. Merchandise sales also skyrocketed, with a 190 percent jump following the Olympics. By expanding its footprint in the United States—joining Boston and Newark—the PWHL is positioning itself to secure a lucrative national broadcast partnership.

The recent agreement with Scripps Sports to air games on ION, reaching 126 million households, is a stepping stone toward making women's professional hockey a mainstream staple of American sports media





TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PWHL Detroit Women's Hockey Sports Expansion Little Caesars Arena

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Detroit Awarded PWHL FranchiseDetroit is expected to be awarded a franchise in the Professional Women’s Hockey League with an announcement scheduled for Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. The PWHL draft will also be held in Detroit next month, signaling a significant expansion for the league.

Read more »

PWHL suspends Frost's Curl-Salemme after pair of incidents in Minnesota victory over MontrealMinnesota Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme has been .suspended one game and fined $250 US by the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Read more »

Detroit arts center built to unite is also divisive - Daily Commercial NewsCanada's construction news

Read more »

PWHL Expands to Detroit with Ninth TeamThe Professional Womens Hockey League announced the addition of a ninth team in Detroit starting next season, aiming to grow its US presence and secure major broadcast rights.

Read more »

Detroit will join Professional Women's Hockey League next seasonThe Professional Women’s Hockey League will expand to Detroit next season.

Read more »

Women’s pro hockey is coming to Hockeytown with PWHL adding expansion franchise in DetroitWomen’s professional hockey is coming to Hockeytown, with the PWHL on Wednesday designating Detroit as the first of what could become four expansion markets for next season.

Read more »