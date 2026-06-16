PWHL Draft Preview: Goldeneyes Poised for Instant Contention as Murphy, Edwards Lead a Class of Transformative Prospects

An in-depth analysis of the upcoming PWHL draft, focusing on how the Minnesota Goldeneyes can vault into Walter Cup contention with top picks like Abbey Murphy or Laila Edwards, and examining how other franchises like Detroit, New York, Boston, and Montreal will address critical roster needs through a deep pool of forwards and defensemen.

The PWHL draft presents a pivotal opportunity for several franchises to accelerate their quest for the Walter Cup . The Minnesota Goldeneyes , holding the second overall pick after a sign-and-trade involving Hilary Knight , are poised to select a transformative talent who will immediately elevate them into serious contention.

The spotlight falls on two extraordinary forwards, Celine "Abbey" Murphy and Laila Edwards, whose distinct skill sets promise to redefine the league's offensive landscape. Murphy, an offensive juggernaut from the University of Minnesota, closes her collegiate career as the sixth-highest goal scorer and 12th on the all-time points list in NCAA history, amassing 143 goals and 118 assists for 261 points over five seasons.

Her relentless pursuit of the puck and innate ability to elevate her teammates are as defining as her remarkable production, painting her as a future PWHL captain and potential scoring champion. Edwards, alternatively, is arguably the most physically dominant player in her class, blending exceptional offensive threat with a formidable, two-way presence that makes her difficult to dislodge in her own zone. Selecting either would be a coup, but with two top-tier picks, Minnesota's strategy could reshape their roster entirely.

The draft's strategic depth extends far beyond the top selections, with each team addressing specific needs through nuanced evaluations. The Detroit Red Wings, after trading their original pick, find themselves in a position to secure a player like Sarah Simms, an electrifying college talent from Plymouth, Michigan, who could finally flourish under Troy Ryan's system after a period of mediocre forward acquisitions.

For the New York Sirens, the urgent need for a starting goaltender following the loss of Kayle Osborne makes the availability of Swiss netminder Andrea Brändli a compelling first-round option, as she has consistently demonstrated the ability to give any team a chance to win. Similarly, the Boston Fleet's chronic scoring struggles point toward the acquisition of the SDHL's top-skilled player, Emilia Nieminen, whose offensive prowess and extensive international experience with Finland could provide a critical injection of firepower during high-stakes moments.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Charge, seeking to maintain their contender status after key departures, could benefit immensely from the size and versatility of Princeton's Issy Wunder, a forward adept at filling massive offensive voids. Defensive reinforcements also feature prominently in this draft analysis, with several franchises targeting blueliners who combine physicality, puck-moving ability, and defensive reliability.

Hamilton, having lost Brianne Jenner and Emily Clark, might look to shore up their blue line, but the Minnesota Frost, after losing Mae Batherson and Kendall Cooper to Vegas, have a clear mandate to do the same. A logical target would be Ohio State's Emma Peschel, a borderline U.S. National Team player who moves the puck effectively and serves as a stagnant force in her own zone, directly addressing Minnesota's propensity for giving up chances.

For the Goldeneyes themselves, selecting Grace Dwyer would provide a highly reliable, shutdown defender who can transition into the offensive rush; her Cornell career boasts two 20-point seasons and 128 penalty minutes, reflecting a willingness to battle in the dirty areas. The Vancouver Void could also consider Josefin Bouveng, whose perceived Olympic dip may mask a consistently productive skill set in both the NCAA and the SDHL, capable of sliding into a top-six role.

Finally, while Wisconsin's spotlight was on a certain star, Vivian Jungels emerged as the prototype stay-at-home defenseman that coaches covet, rounding out a draft class rich with both high-flying scorers and rugged, two-way defenders poised to make immediate impacts across the league





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PWHL Draft Walter Cup Minnesota Goldeneyes Abbey Murphy Laila Edwards Hilary Knight Sarah Simms Goaltender Defenseman Andrea Brändli Emilia Nieminen Issy Wunder Emma Peschel Grace Dwyer

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