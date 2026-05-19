PWHL Announces Fourth and Final Expansion Team for 2026-2027 Season

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has announced its fourth and final expansion team for the 2026-2027 season, adding San Jose to the league’s roster. The announcement expands the league to 12 teams, which include the original six, the Toronto Sceptres, Montreal Victoire, Ottawa Charge, Minnesota Frost, Boston Fleet, New York Sirens, and last year’s expansion teams: the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent.

The PWHL announced its fourth and final expansion team for the 2026-2027 season on Tuesday, May 19. The announcement expands the league to 12 teams, which include the original six, the Toronto Sceptres, Montreal Victoire, Ottawa Charge, Minnesota Frost, Boston Fleet, New York Sirens, and last year’s expansion team s: the Vancouver Goldeneyes and Seattle Torrent.

San Jose is cementing its reputation as the premier destination for women’s sports in our region — and today’s announcement is another major win for our city. The bid for this team was led by Sharks Sports & Entertainment and the City of San Jose. The team colours will be a ‘bright, bold palette of orange, blue, and white, inspired by the San Jose flag and reflecting the Bay Area’s optimistic energy.

’ San Jose will be the fourth PWHL team to play in the West, joining Seattle and Vancouver and newly announced Las Vegas. This will expand ‘the league’s footprint and offer more balance for schedule and travel.





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