PwC and ULI Predict Capital Supply Shortfalls in Canadian Real Estate by 2027

PwC and ULI forecasts indicate equity and debt capital will be undersupplied in 2027, highlighting challenges for Canadian developers despite a revival in dealmaking. The report pinpoints specific shortages and market dynamics.

PwC and ULI have released a new industry report that projects a significant shortfall of both equity and debt capital in Canada's real estate market by 2027, even as deal flow resumes following its lowest levels since early 2022.

Anticipated Equity and Debt Shortages for 2027

Among survey respondents, 63% expect equity for development and redevelopment projects to be undersupplied in 2027, while 46% foresee a deficit in debt capital. These percentages reflect expectations about capital availability, not outright financing rejections, and suggest a capped optimism for developers relying on a credited recovery.

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The report notes that while cheaper or more plentiful debt can help, a developer still needs an investor willing to fund the remainder of a project. A lower purchase price or the ability to secure an investor's capital can ultimately determine whether a stalled building is finished or fades into limbo.

Implications for Acquisition Versus New Construction Markets

Developers increasingly consider purchasing existing, occupied buildings rather than launching new construction. An occupied property already generates rental income, whereas a new development can consume significant cash before the first tenant moves in.

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Acquisition transactions can lift overall capital flow in the market, but they may not translate into new construction unless the new owner can finance or complete the project. The stability of the acquisition market stands in contrast to a still-weak construction pipeline, creating a dual‑market dynamic where investors buy assets from distressed owners without necessarily investing in the next development cycle.

Toronto Housing Starts and Pipeline Constraints

Toronto census metropolitan area housing starts fell 31% from 37,718 units in 2024 to 26,087 in 2025, according to CMHC data cited by PwC and ULI. The decline in starts indicates a thinner construction pipeline, which could reduce competition for site acquisition and provide developers with more leverage in negotiations.

However, the reduced pipeline also means fewer completed projects, which may delay the return of capital for investors expected to receive funds before a project's completion.

Long‑Term Rental Viability and Financing Terms

Some interviewees remain skeptical that current rents can cover the costs of building and financing purpose‑built rentals. Converting a condo development to a rental model requires a new business plan, extending the timeline for tenants to cover operating costs and debt service.

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Financing terms such as preferred returns, fees, and repayment deadlines also affect the cash flow profile and can force early decisions on sale or refinancing. Developers must carefully assess which assumptions-such as rent deferment periods or vacancy rates-are most critical to project viability before committing additional capital.

Policy and Funding Considerations for a Sustainable Market

Housing policy can mitigate gaps by offering fee reductions or tailored financing programs that align terms with project revenue streams. Such interventions may preserve the supply chain, encouraging developers to move forward with projects that otherwise might stall due to tight cash flow or unfavorable market conditions.

The PwC and ULI report underscores a complex interplay between capital availability, acquisition strategies, and construction activity, urging stakeholders to adopt a disciplined approach to financing and project planning in the coming years.