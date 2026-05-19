Putin Visits China for Strategic Talks, as Beijing seeks to Balance Ties with Both Russia and the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to China is expected to be closely watched as Beijing aims to maintain both strong ties with Russia and steady relations with the United States. With the U.S.-China relationship on a strained path, this visit could serve to strengthen Moscow's alliance with Beijing while providing Putin with direct updates and exchange views on his talks with the U.S. The visit will also coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to travel to China for a scheduled visit beginning on August 31, 2025, one week after U.S. President Donald Trump.

The visit is expected to be closely watched as Beijing aims to maintain both strong ties with Russia and steady relations with the United States. China, as a key trading partner for Russia, particularly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, has maintained trade ties with Russia despite financial sanctions from the U.S. and Europe. Earlier this month, Putin mentioned the importance of a balancing force in international relations, making a reference to his bilateral relationship with China.

The visit will also coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship





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Russian President Vladimir Putin Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Visit To China Maintaining China-Russia Relations Russia-China Economic Cooperation U.S.-China Relations International And Regional Issues

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