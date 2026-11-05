Melania Trump hosts Putin envoy at White House after brokering Oleshky ceasefire

First Lady Melania Trump brought Russian and Ukrainian officials together at the White House to mark a localized ceasefire in Oleshky, Ukraine, that she brokered. The six-day truce allowed humanitarian aid and evacuations, with over 750 people safely evacuated.

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoy at the White House on Thursday, bringing together Russian and Ukrainian officials to mark the localized ceasefire she brokered between their nations.

The event honored the ceasefire in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian village of Oleshky, which was signed on Oct. 23 and lasted six days from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1. It was the most significant truce since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine four and a half years ago. Speaking at the invitation of the first lady, Kirill Dmitriev thanked Trump for her distinguished humanitarian role in securing the ceasefire.

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Putin Envoy Thanks Melania Trump

He added that Putin personally gave instructions as part of the operation and sent his thanks to Melania Trump. The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's party, Davyd Arakhamia, and Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, also spoke at the event. U.S. President Donald Trump did not appear. Melania Trump said she hoped the suspension of hostilities in Oleshky can lead to something more enduring than the six-day ceasefire.

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What matters is not the modesty of this beginning but the determination to turn into something extraordinary, she said. The White House announced on Oct. 23 that the first lady had brokered the ceasefire so that humanitarian aid could be delivered and civilians evacuated from a place she said was on the brink of disaster.

The announcement came after Ukrainian, Russian and U.S. negotiators reached an agreement to deliver relief to Oleshky in the war-divided region of Kherson in southern Ukraine. An estimated 2,000 people remained in Oleshky when the temporary truce took hold on Oct. 27. They were offered the choice of evacuating to territory controlled by Ukraine or Russia, or remaining in the city with replenished food and medical supplies.

Evacuees Cross To Ukrainian Territory

During the pause in hostilities, residents of Oleshky crossed into Ukrainian-held territory in a major evacuation operation. Evacuees wrapped in blue and yellow Ukrainian flags stepped off buses at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border and reunited with family members. Melania Trump said on social media that the humanitarian convoy could safely evacuate more than 750 people.

Ukrainian authorities have not said how many residents were evacuated from Oleshky and have restricted details of their route to protect those who remained and safeguard future humanitarian missions. By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press