Pump.fun Token Plunges 14% as Controversial Bounty Launch Triggers Support Breakdown

Pump.fun's token dropped sharply after a controversial bounty marketplace launch raised regulatory concerns, breaking key support and targeting further downside.

The utility token of the Pump.fun platform experienced a sharp decline on June 5, losing 14% of its value as it dropped from $0.00165 to $0.00142.

From a technical perspective, the altcoin had already been entrenched in a downtrend on higher timeframes since December 2025. Throughout that period, the $0.0017 support level was consistently defended by buyers, but over the past three weeks, bears managed to push prices marginally below this threshold, putting them in a favorable position. The only missing element was a catalyst to accelerate the downward movement. That catalyst arrived in the form of a controversial bounty marketplace launch.

A post on the platform read: Pay ANYONE to do ANYTHING. It quickly attracted negative attention, with one of the highest-paying listings, valued at $57,000, requiring a skydive into a World Cup match dressed as a memecoin mascot. Other tasks involved promotional and degrading acts. X user Fabiano.sol reviewed several of these tasks, noting that the overall experience resembled a descent into chaos.

According to CoinMarketCap, Pump.fun faced reputational and regulatory risks due to the wording of the launch and the nature of the tasks on the bounty board. Following the news, the token's price broke decisively below the $0.0017 support level, which had held for the most part throughout 2026. Bears had been threatening this breakdown since late March, and they finally succeeded with increasing conviction. The move was accompanied by surging trading volume, indicating buyer exhaustion and seller dominance.

Weak buying interest allowed PUMP to slide easily to the 23.6% Fibonacci extension level at $0.00142. The next target is the 61.8% extension level at $0.00118, which represents an immediate price objective for sellers. Prior to this breakdown, the token had tested local highs around $0.00219 in early May but failed to close above that swing high, reinforcing the prevailing seller dominance. The inability to reclaim that level confirmed the continuation of the bearish trend.

The breakdown from the long-held support zone marks a significant shift in market structure, suggesting that further downside is likely in the coming sessions unless a fundamental shift occurs. The Pump.fun GO launch drew severe criticism from the crypto community, with many pointing out the potential regulatory pitfalls. The wording of the launch and the explicit nature of the tasks exposed the parent platform to heightened scrutiny from authorities.

This incident adds to a series of challenges faced by Pump.fun, which has been trying to establish itself as a legitimate player in the decentralized exchange ecosystem. The token's price action reflects the market's negative sentiment toward the platform's governance and risk management. As the token approaches the next Fibonacci extension level, traders are watching closely for any signs of stabilization or further deterioration.

The broader cryptocurrency market remains volatile, and external factors such as regulatory announcements or macroeconomic shifts could influence the token's trajectory. For now, the bears are in control, and the path of least resistance is downward. The coming days will be critical in determining whether the $0.00118 level holds or gives way to even lower prices





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Pump.Fun Token Price Drop Bounty Marketplace Support Breakdown Regulatory Risk

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