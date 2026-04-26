Pump.fun's PUMP Token Faces Continued Bearish Pressure Amid Bitcoin's Stability

Pump.fun's utility token, PUMP, continues to decline as Bitcoin hovers around $77,000. Despite a short-term rally earlier this month, the token faces persistent bearish pressure, with technical indicators pointing to further declines. Traders are watching key support levels for potential trend reversals.

Pump.fun's utility token, PUMP, continued its downward trajectory as Bitcoin remained near the $77,000 mark over the weekend. In the past 24 hours, PUMP lost 2.2% of its value, and over the last week, it declined by 6.2%.

Earlier this month, AMBCrypto reported that a significant unlock of $18 million worth of PUMP tokens could lead to a short-term price increase, followed by a long-term downtrend. This short-term bullish momentum saw the token rise by 12.6% in just five days, reaching $0.002.

However, since then, it has dropped by 13.4% over nine days. The recent bounce to $0.002 was part of a broader downward trend. On the 1-day chart, the trend remained bearish. The decline from $0.00219 in March and early April to $0.00156 saw a brief retracement earlier this month, but it faced strong rejection at the $0.00205 level, which also marked the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

The Directional Movement Index (DMI) indicated no strong trend, though it can be misleading as a lagging indicator. Based on the daily price action, new local lows are expected, with potential bearish targets at $0.00156 and $0.00142. Currently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and moving averages suggest bearish momentum is gaining strength. Traders should monitor the $0.0017 level, a long-term support that could slow the downward momentum.

To shift PUMP's short-term outlook to bullish, the token needs to reclaim $0.00176 and $0.00182. This would signal a short-term trend reversal, potentially leading to longer-term relief.

However, both higher and lower timeframes currently indicate a bearish trend, making another 9%-18% price drop likely in the coming weeks. PUMP experienced a brief rally to $0.002 after an $18 million token unlock in early April, but this rally was quickly sold off. The ongoing bearish pressure suggests the altcoin may soon hit new local lows below $0.00156





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