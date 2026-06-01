Pulisic Scores Twice as USMNT Beats Senegal; Brazil Dominate; Wales' Williams Reflects on World Cup Absence

A roundup of international soccer news ahead of the World Cup, featuring Christian Pulisic's return to form in the USMNT's win over Senegal, Brazil's dominant display without Neymar, Neco Williams' disappointment over Wales' World Cup miss, and Argentina's relief at Leandro Paredes' fitness.

Neco Williams admits that missing out on this summer's World Cup still hurts because he was convinced Wales would have made an impact in America.

"It still hurts," said the Liverpool defender, reflecting on Wales' failure to qualify for the tournament. "I was so convinced we were going to do something special. I still believe we could have made an impact.

" Williams, who has 28 caps for Wales, was a key player in their qualification campaign but could not prevent their elimination. The emotional toll of watching the World Cup from afar remains raw for the 22-year-old, who is now focusing on the upcoming season with Liverpool and looking forward to Wales' future endeavors.

The USMNT can take plenty of positives from Sunday's 3-2 friendly victory over Senegal in Charlotte, but the key takeaway is this: Christian Pulisic, at long last, is back among the scoring. The Chelsea winger netted two goals, including a spectacular second that showcased his trademark dribbling and finishing. This performance comes after a period of intense scrutiny over his goal output for both club and country.

Pulisic's resurgence is timely as the United States heads into the World Cup with high hopes. His ability to create and convert chances will be vital for a team seeking to advance from a tough group. The match also highlighted the depth of the US squad, with substitutes like Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola making an impact. The Brazil national team's 6-2 win over Panama this Sunday (31) had several layers.

Despite Neymar's absence due to injury, the Seleção put on a show with goals from Vinicius Junior, Richarlison, and a brace from Casemiro. The match was a showcase of Brazil's attacking depth and tactical flexibility under coach Tite. Neymar, though not on the field, was a main character in the narrative as fans and media discussed his role and the team's dynamics without him.

The victory also served as a reminder of Brazil's status as a top contender for the World Cup title, with a squad brimming with talent across all positions. The current world champion, Argentina, can rest easy, as Leandro Paredes will be able to take part in the friendly matches ahead of the start of the World Cup. The midfielder raised concerns over a minor injury but has recovered in time for the final preparations.

Paredes' presence provides Argentina with crucial experience and energy in the middle of the park, complementing the likes of Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. The defending champions are looking to build momentum and fine-tune their game before the tournament begins. In a live reaction show, The Cooligans broke down the United States men's national soccer team's dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal in a crucial FIFA World Cup warm-up match.

They debated whether the performance inspired confidence heading into the summer. The hosts named Christian Pulisic Player of the Game, discussed whether he has finally shaken off his scoring drought, questioned whether key MLS call-ups are helping or hurting the squad, examined the goalkeeper battle, and considered if this USMNT is mature enough to make a real run at the FIFA World Cup. The analysis highlighted the team's resilience, attacking threat, and some defensive vulnerabilities that need addressing





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

USMNT Christian Pulisic Brazil Neymar Wales Neco Williams Argentina Leandro Paredes World Cup Friendly Match

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chris Richards Remains Questionable for USMNT's World Cup OpenerChris Richards, the US national team's key defender, will continue his rehabilitation routine and is uncertain for the team's World Cup opener.

Read more »

USMNT Player Discusses World Cup Preparation and Growth of Soccer in AmericaA US national team player talks about the excitement of playing on home soil, the impact of coach Mauricio Pochettino, and the development of youth soccer in the United States as the team prepares for the World Cup. The interview covers personal challenges, team chemistry, and the determination to compete at the highest level.

Read more »

USMNT Star Reflects on Family Support and Mental Fortitude Ahead of 2026 World CupAn interview with a US national team player discussing emotions about representing the US on home soil, parental sacrifices, experience in top leagues, and maintaining mental freshness during a challenging season.

Read more »

Drought over: How Christian Pulisic’s goal vs. Senegal could fuel a USMNT World Cup runThe USMNT can take plenty of positives from Sunday’s 3-2 friendly victory over Senegal in Charlotte, but the key takeaway is this: Pulisic, at long last, is back among the world of the scoring.

Read more »