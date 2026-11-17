Puerto Rico's virtual power plant taps batteries in nearly 115,000 homes to support the grid and reduce outage risk for residents.

On nearly 20 days in October, Luma Energy, the transmission and distribution utility serving Puerto Rico, drew energy from a battery attached to the house of Hector Ríos in Cabo Rojo, on the island's southwest corner, and used it to support the power grid. Ríos, 75, is one of the households taking part in the territory's virtual power plant, which the Associated Press reported from San Juan.

The virtual power plant, or VPP, draws on batteries from nearly 115,000 households to bolster the grid when the island's aging and unreliable power plants fall short. According to Luma Energy, the system showed its potential this summer by preventing or mitigating outages more than 60 times since June 1.

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How the Puerto Rico Virtual Power Plant Works

The virtual power plant relies on rooftop solar systems and the batteries attached to them. Solar panels produce energy during the day, charging batteries and sending excess power to the grid. When the sun sets and demand rises, Puerto Rico barely has enough power to meet the need, and any power plant malfunction can prompt an outage.

In late 2023, Luma Energy launched a small pilot program that would use residential battery capacity to offset these shortages. Ríos was among the first to enroll, and now more than half of solar customers participate. When Luma predicts an energy deficit, customers receive a digital notice that a battery sharing event is coming.

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Participants can opt out through an app or adjust how much of their battery they make available. Enrollees typically offer 30%. Each battery sharing event typically lasts about four hours and supports the equivalent of about 80,000 residential customers.

Why Residents and Experts Support Home Batteries

Ríos said he likes the idea of helping prevent blackouts for other people, which can disrupt daily life and restrain the island's economy. He is also paid for the energy his battery provides. He said it simply seems like a good deal to contribute to the community and make money at the same time.

Javier Rúa Jovet, chief policy officer at the Solar and Energy Storage Association of Puerto Rico, said the virtual power plant is not virtual in any meaningful sense. He described it as real and better than a conventional power plant, and said the territory had to pursue resiliency in another way rather than depend on a centralized system that could fail for an entire year.

Nathalie Jordi, community solar lead at a nonprofit in New Orleans, said the Puerto Rico model shows that batteries can serve the community as a whole and not only the buildings where they sit. Her organization championed an upcoming $23 million city program to provide and network over 1,000 batteries on homes and businesses across New Orleans.

Compensation Concerns and Rising Utility Rates

Compensation varies by solar provider, and some participants have criticized the payment structure. Others hesitated to enroll because they did not understand the program or feared losing backup power during an outage.

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Ríos said he has experienced that backup problem only once, when a storm knocked out power right after he shared his battery. He now skips battery sharing events when bad weather is forecast. He acknowledged that the payment system is a little vague. He and his wife received $162 last year, which they redeemed as a Marshalls gift card.

Luma Energy told the Associated Press that relying so often on battery sharing has contributed in part to recent rate increases. The utility pays solar providers three times the residential electricity price for the battery energy it takes, and it recovers those costs through rates. Puerto Rico is also set to spend more than $1.7 billion this year importing fuel for most of its power generation.

Rooftop Solar Growth After Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico now has more than 207,000 rooftop solar systems across an archipelago of fewer than 3.2 million people. That figure represents a 20-fold increase from before Hurricane Maria, driven by households that could afford installations, philanthropy, and some federal dollars.

Nearly every installation includes at least one battery, which is a necessary addition to keep a system running during a blackout. Few new utility-scale power sources have been built since Maria. Ríos bought a diesel generator for his house after the storm, then installed solar panels and a Tesla Powerwall battery in 2023, which cut his utility bill in half, from about $400 to about $200 in the summer.