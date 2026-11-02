Publishing expert testifies alleged defamation hurt sales of Steven Galloway's novel The Confabulist

A publishing industry expert told a Vancouver court that alleged defamation damaged sales of Steven Galloway's novel The Confabulist after his breakout success. Galloway is suing a former student and others over unproven sexual assault allegations.

A publishing industry expert testified in British Columbia Supreme Court that alleged defamation affected sales of Steven Galloway's novel The Confabulist, the follow-up to his international breakout success The Cellist of Sarajevo.

Kevin Hanson, a publishing industry veteran, produced a report for Galloway's legal action. Galloway, a former University of British Columbia professor, alleges he was defamed by a former student with whom he had an affair and by others who spread unproven allegations of sexual assault against him. Hanson told the trial that enthusiasm in the literary industry for Galloway was quite rare and placed the former UBC creative writing chair in a unique class.

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Impact of Defamation on Book Sales

He said he believes the alleged defamations affected the performance of The Confabulist. The court has heard that when the allegations surfaced in November 2015, Penguin Random House Canada shelved the paperback run of The Confabulist. Hanson said publishers determine how much to pay authors based on several factors. His report sought to forecast Galloway's projected earnings from 2016 until his 70th birthday.

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Galloway is seen in court documents and photographs with his wife, Katie Wagner. The trial is taking place in Vancouver, with the pair seen leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. The case continues before the British Columbia Supreme Court.

Publishing Industry Enthusiasm for Galloway

Hanson's testimony focused on the commercial impact of the allegations on Galloway's later work and on the publishing industry's assessment of his career trajectory. Galloway's breakout novel, The Cellist of Sarajevo, drew remarkable enthusiasm from the publishing world. Hanson described that level of excitement as uncommon and said it put Galloway in a special category among authors.

The Confabulist was published after that success, and the court heard that its paperback run was shelved by Penguin Random House Canada in November 2015 when the allegations surfaced. Hanson testified that he believes the alleged defamation harmed the book's performance. Hanson's report also examined how publishers calculate payments to authors. He said multiple factors go into those decisions, and his forecast covered Galloway's expected earnings from 2016 through his 70th birthday.

Details of Galloway Defamation Lawsuit

The defamation lawsuit was brought by Galloway against a former student with whom he had an affair and others who spread unproven allegations of sexual assault against him. The trial is being heard in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver. Galloway is a former University of British Columbia professor and served as creative writing chair at the university. The court has heard testimony about his career and the publishing industry's response to the allegations.

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Hanson's testimony is part of the evidence in the legal action. The case has drawn attention in Canadian publishing and legal circles as it examines the effects of unproven allegations on an author's career and book sales.