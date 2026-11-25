The Canadian government has proposed new land seizure powers for the Alto high-speed rail project between Toronto and Quebec City, prompting criticism over property rights and compensation. The project, estimated to cost between $60 billion and $90 billion, aims to start construction on the Montreal-Ottawa leg by 2030.

The Canadian government has introduced proposed legislative changes that would expand its power to seize land for the Alto high-speed rail project, sparking concerns from critics and residents.

The project aims to connect Toronto and Quebec City with trains running at 300 kilometers per hour, at a projected cost of between $60 billion and $90 billion. Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon is pushing back against criticism of the new land seizure powers. He says the enhanced expropriation abilities detailed in draft legislation would allow Ottawa to fast-track steps that could otherwise become bogged down for years. MacKinnon insists that there is no removal of due process.

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Proposed Changes Expand Government Land Seizure Powers

The comments come after the federal government included in a 519-page procedural motion on Friday measures that would expand its power to lock down property rights along the corridor. These measures could bar sale or work on a given lot for years. The move builds on a law passed in June that enabled the government to expropriate land without public hearings, among other reforms.

Ontario Conservative MP Michael Barrett says the latest changes would replace the existing Expropriation Act with a separate regime for high-speed rail. He says this compounds concerns about cost and disruption to rural communities in eastern Ontario and Quebec. The high-speed rail project would see work set to start on the Montreal-Ottawa leg by 2030. In Crosby, Ontario, retired nurse Emanuele Fuldauer has been protesting every Saturday for the past six months.

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She stands with a small group at the corner of two rural highway roads, bearing a sign that says ALTO crossed out with a red circle. She is concerned her small community of Chaffeys Locks in the Rideau Lakes would be completely cut off if one of the proposed Alto routes goes ahead. Fuldauer told CTV News that it is infuriating to hear about proposed legislative powers.

She said, I have given myself to the community and to this country, to the people in it, and to be treated with such disrespect, I find infuriating. Ajay Gajaria, a partner in the municipal and expropriation practice group at Aird & Berlis LLP, said property owners should be aware of two key areas in the new proposal. Both expand powers granted under the government's High-Speed Rail Network Act, passed in March.

Key Legal Concerns Regarding Property Rights and First Refusal

That legislation gave the government the right of first refusal for up to eight years, which could put property owners in purgatory, with no one wanting to buy their land while it has yet to be expropriated. The new proposal extends the language to include lands related to the project, though Gajaria explained the definition of what counts as related is not made clear.

He said, So, that could be a significant increase in that power and the ability to register that right of first refusal. A similar expansion to related lands involves the government's ability to prohibit changes being made to your property for up to four years. A third change Gajaria pointed to would send disputes over the creation of railway crossings to arbitration rather than a traditional tribunal.

If the costs are less than $50,000, they are split equally by the parties. That means a landowner fighting for access to their own land via a crossing could pay up to $25,000 to push back. Gajaria said, That's significant, and it's going to be interesting to see how that plays out with the right to claim compensation for the diminishment in value to your remaining lands.

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Professor Matti Siemiatycki, director of the Infrastructure Institute at the University of Toronto, told CTV News that taking private property is one of the most solemn things a government can do. He said expropriation, when it's critically necessary, needs to be done fairly, with appropriate compensation for losses. Whether these new legislative changes can be done fairly depends on how they play out in practice, he said.

Experts Call for Clear Compensation Guidelines

Siemiatycki said Alto and the government should be much more explicit about what type of compensation they're going to be paying, and whether that includes compensation for first right of refusal and prohibition of work. He said, If you want options in a market, that's something you pay for. Multiple dynamics around the project have intersected to create a fever pitch, Siemiatycki said.

He added, It's very technical, but it has human knock-on effects, and it also clearly has political ramifications as well. Siemiatycki is also part of the Policy Innovation Lab, an academic advisory panel funded by Alto. In a statement, Alto spokesperson Marlee Socket said fair compensation will be assessed based on the circumstances of each property and farming operation. Socket said, The proposed measures would help us move forward responsibly toward the start of construction in 2029-2030.

A more streamlined process does not mean reducing protections for affected property owners or project oversight. In Chaffeys Locks, Fuldauer said many of the homes are eclectic. Her 88-year-old mother lives next door in a home with multiple upgrades allowing her to age in place. If her mother needs more care in a retirement home, the house was meant to serve as her nest egg, something Fuldauer worries could be tied up by the right of first refusal.

Fuldauer, who lives with multiple sclerosis, has also renovated her own home so she can live on the first floor if she needs a wheelchair. Although protesting in the cold is physically taxing, Fuldauer said she will continue to do it every Saturday for two hours, the maximum her body can handle. She said, As an individual, all I can be to Alto is friction.

And if I can get other individuals to be friction, we can be a big line of friction, and that is truly the one word that keeps going through my head.