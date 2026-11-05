Public Health investigating gastrointestinal illness outbreak at Glace Bay elementary school

Health officials are investigating a stomach bug outbreak at St. Anne's Elementary in Glace Bay, N.S., following high absenteeism. Officials advise strict hygiene measures to prevent further spread of the illness among students and staff.

Public Health is currently investigating an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness in the Glace Bay area of Nova Scotia. The unknown illness appears to have had a significant impact on St. Anne's Elementary, a school that serves fewer than 350 students across pre-primary through Grade 5 levels.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education confirmed that strict protocols require schools to notify Public Health authorities if absenteeism rates reach ten percent or greater due to illness within the student body. In a formal letter addressed to parents and school staff, Dr. Ishraga Awad, who serves as an associate medical officer of health with Public Health, provided details about the symptoms experienced by those affected.

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Dr Awad Issues Public Health Recommendations

He noted that individuals have reported nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, which often onset quickly. The illness also seems to resolve itself relatively rapidly for most patients. To help prevent the further spread of the illness within the school community, Dr. Awad issued several specific public health recommendations. He strongly advised students and staff members to wash their hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water.

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This simple measure is considered one of the most effective ways to stop the transmission of gastrointestinal bugs. Additionally, the health officer urged individuals to stay home when they are feeling sick to avoid infecting others. He also emphasized the importance of avoiding the preparation of ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Those who must prepare food while ill are asked to take extra precautions to ensure safety.

Regular cleaning and disinfection of high-touch surfaces was also highlighted as a critical step in containing the outbreak. Surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and handrails should be cleaned regularly to reduce the risk of virus or bacteria spread. This report covers the initial findings and public health advice issued regarding the situation in Glace Bay. Updates may be provided as more information becomes available from health officials. For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.