Hudson's Bay royal charter public consultation launched by four institutions

Four institutions holding the 356-year-old Hudson's Bay royal charter have launched a public consultation led by First Peoples Group to decide future access, care and education. The process begins with Indigenous engagement and includes a national survey.

The four institutions that share the Hudson's Bay royal charter are launching a public consultation to decide how access to and education around the 356-year-old document will be handled in the future.

The announcement was published on November 4, 2026. The museums and archive that form the Hudson's Bay Co. Royal Charter Consortium say the consultation will be led by consulting firm First Peoples Group. Nanos Research and Lord Cultural Resources will provide support. The consultation will have several phases, beginning with a focus on Indigenous relations.

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Indigenous Focus and National Survey Plans

It will include virtual gatherings and in-person meetings starting this month to collect feedback from Indigenous people in Winnipeg, Timmins, Ont. , Yellowknife, Vancouver and Iqaluit. The second phase will include a national survey with all Canadians invited to participate. The feedback generated will form a framework for the Archives of Manitoba, Manitoba Museum, Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

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, and the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto. That framework will guide how the four institutions promote access and learning around the charter. The charter was issued by King Charles II in 1670 and established Hudson's Bay, giving it immense control over land, trading and Indigenous relations for decades to come. The holding companies of the Weston family of Loblaw Cos.

Ltd. fame and media baron David Thomson purchased the charter for $18 million in December. The purchase came months after Hudson's Bay filed for creditor protection in March and put its assets up for sale. Once the purchase was complete, they donated the charter to the quartet of public institutions. They asked the group to consult the public on the document's future care, stewardship, public access and display.

Museum Exhibition Timeline and History

The Manitoba Museum will be the first member of the consortium to display the charter in late 2027. The Canadian Museum of History and the Royal Ontario Museum will take on hosting duties eventually. The HBC Royal Charter was displayed during a welcoming ceremony at the Manitoba Museum in Winnipeg on Thursday, June 11, 2026. The Canadian Press image was captured by John Woods at that event.

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The institutions aim to gather diverse perspectives to shape the charter's future role in public education and accessibility. The consultation process is designed to be inclusive, with multiple opportunities for public involvement. The results will inform how the charter is cared for, stewarded and made accessible to Canadians. The royal charter remains a significant historical artifact, and its future handling is now open to public input.

The consortium encourages all interested parties to participate in the consultation to ensure the charter's legacy is preserved and shared effectively. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026, by Tara Deschamps.