Advice to viewers: Always seek reliable sources and double-check information. [Information not for viewing purposes: The article is intended for readers who are able to think critically and process information in a safe space.]

Protecting your well-being requires facts, not fiction. As health misinformation on the rise and independent journalism under pressure, your support is more important than ever.

Join our membership program today to stay informed. [Paragraph 1: Journalist examines the psychology and motivations behind President Trump's late-night social media posts. Psychiatrist explains the behavior as a compulsive psychological state, a way to assert authority and seek validation. ] [Paragraph 2: Professor of political science and international relations discusses the innovative and effective use of social media by Trump in the early stages of his presidency.

Trump's messages have changed over the years, which is causing voters to become more concerned. The app Truth Social is described as an echo chamber, reinforcing existing beliefs. ] [Paragraph 3: White House press secretary reveals Trump rarely sleeps, sleeping for only four hours a night, and staying up all night to call at any hour. Dr. Ronny Jackson, the president's physician, confirmed in 2018 that he sleeps very little, like maybe four hours a night.





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Late-Night Social Media Posts Psychology Truth Social President Trump Echo Chamber

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