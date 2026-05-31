Air Corgi, a psychic corgi also known as Lilo, correctly predicted all seven games of the NBA Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, including the Spurs' series-clinching Game 7 win. Her perfect streak has made her a viral sensation and a beloved mascot for Spurs fans.

In an extraordinary turn of events, a psychic corgi named Air Corgi has become the unlikely hero of the San Antonio Spurs ' playoff run, correctly predicting every single game of the Western Conference Finals .

With the Spurs' decisive victory on Saturday, Air Corgi's predictions have officially come true: a perfect seven-for-seven. This remarkable feat has captivated basketball fans and animal lovers alike, sparking debates about whether the furry forecaster's success is sheer luck or a supernatural connection to the sport. As the dog's owner explains, Air Corgi-whose real name is Lilo-has a history of making accurate picks for major sports events, including previous NBA playoff series and even NFL games.

Her predictions are made by presenting her with two bowls, each labeled with a team; the bowl she chooses first is deemed her pick. For the Western Conference Finals, Lilo correctly predicted the outcomes of all seven games in order: Spurs (Game 1), Thunder (Game 2), Thunder (Game 3), Spurs (Game 4), Thunder (Game 5), Spurs (Game 6), and finally the Spurs clinching the series in Game 7.

The consistency of her picks has baffled even the most skeptical analysts, who note that her success rate far exceeds any human expert's. The phenomenon gained traction when a fan at Game 6 in San Antonio held up a large sign featuring Lilo's face with the caption 'Trust in Corgi,' which quickly went viral on social media.

Spurs fans have wholeheartedly embraced the corgi's predictions as a good luck charm, some even attributing the team's success to her supernatural abilities rather than the stellar performance of rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama himself acknowledged the corgi's influence in a post-game interview, saying, 'If she says we win, we win. I'm not going to argue with a dog who has never been wrong.

' Meanwhile, across the country, New York Knicks fans are eagerly awaiting Air Corgi's predictions for the NBA Finals, hoping she will favor their team against the Spurs. The dog's owner, a San Antonio resident, has confirmed that Lilo will continue her prognostications for the championship series, with the first prediction expected shortly before Game 1.

This phenomenon has not only brought joy to Spurs fans but has also rekindled the age-old debate about animals with purported psychic abilities, from Paul the Octopus in soccer to various psychic cats and dogs. While some dismiss it as coincidence, others find comfort in the idea that a fluffy corgi with a penchant for sniffing out winners might hold the key to sports prophecy.

Regardless of the outcome, Air Corgi's perfect streak has etched her name into NBA lore, and she will forever be remembered as the dog who predicted it all. The Spurs, now heading to the NBA Finals, face the formidable challenge of the New York Knicks, a team that has defied expectations all season.

But for fans of both teams, the real excitement lies in watching a small corgi with big ears and an even bigger intuition choose between two bowls, each representing a championship destiny. As the series approaches, the question on everyone's mind is not just who will win, but whether Air Corgi can keep her perfect record intact. One thing is certain: either way, the world will be watching, and the legend of the psychic corgi will grow with every pick





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