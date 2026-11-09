PSP Investments Acquires 50 Percent Stake in Enercare for $1.6 Billion

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board has agreed to purchase a 50 percent stake in home services provider Enercare Inc. from Brookfield for $1.6 billion, closing in early 2027.

MONTREAL - The Public Sector Pension Investment Board says it has signed a deal to buy a 50 per cent stake in home services company Enercare Inc. from Brookfield and its institutional partners for $1.6 billion.

Enercare provides homeowners and businesses with things such as water heaters, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water purification systems and related services. It serves 1.4 million Canadian homes and businesses, mostly in Ontario and Quebec, but also Western Canada. Latest updates on company news here PSP Investments has been an investor in Enercare since 2018, when it co-invested alongside Brookfield in the privatization of Enercare.

Also read PSP Investments to pay $1.6-billion for 50% stake in Brookfield’s Enercare

The investment manager says they remain committed to Enercare's long-term growth through continued expansion of its customer base, introduction of new products and services and other initiatives. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals. This transaction marks a significant deepening of the relationship between the public investment manager and the home services giant.

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Enercare Services and Market Position

By doubling its ownership, PSP Investments aims to capitalize on the steady demand for essential home maintenance and repair services across the country. Enercare operates one of the largest networks of technicians in North America. The company is well-positioned to benefit from an aging housing stock in Canada. Older homes require more frequent repairs and upgrades to heating and cooling systems.

Brookfield Asset Management will retain its remaining stake in the company. The private equity firm has been instrumental in growing Enercare since taking it private. They plan to continue working closely with PSP Investments on strategic direction. The acquisition aligns with PSP Investments' strategy to invest in stable, cash-generating businesses.

The services sector has shown resilience even during economic downturns. Homeowners cannot easily delay repairs to critical infrastructure like furnaces or water heaters. Industry analysts view the move as a vote of confidence in Enercare's market position. The company benefits from strong brand recognition and a vast technician network.

These factors create high barriers to entry for potential competitors. Regulatory review is the final step before the transaction can be completed. No major antitrust concerns have been anticipated given the fragmented nature of the home services market. The process is expected to proceed smoothly throughout late 2026 and into 2027.

PSP Investments manages more than CAD 560 billion in assets. The firm is known for its long-term investment horizon and disciplined approach. This deal adds another solid asset to its diversified portfolio. Enercare's revenue model includes both direct sales and service contracts.

PSP Investments Portfolio Strategy

This provides predictable cash flows that appeal to large institutional investors. The company has consistently grown its customer base over the past several years. The news comes as interest rates stabilize in Canada. Lower borrowing costs may encourage more homeowners to invest in property improvements.

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This environment could boost Enercare's future sales volume. The Canadian press report this story was first published on November 9, 2026. The transaction details were confirmed by both companies in joint statements released to the media. Investors in Enercare will likely see no immediate changes to operations.

The management team will continue to run day-to-day activities as before. Strategic decisions will now be coordinated between the two major shareholders. This partnership leverages the strengths of both organizations. Brookfield brings operational expertise in asset management.

PSP Investments provides the patient capital needed for sustained growth. The home services industry is projected to grow steadily. Demographic trends favor companies with extensive local networks. Enercare's footprint across major Canadian cities gives it a distinct advantage.

Customer Service and Closing Steps

Customers will notice no changes to their service agreements. The company has a strong track record of customer retention. Loyalty programs and warranties continue to drive repeat business. The final closing date remains tentative pending final approvals.

Both parties have expressed optimism about reaching a conclusion soon. Full integration plans are still under development. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2026.