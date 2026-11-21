Paris Saint-Germain forward Desiree Doue suffers a severe knee injury during their 3-2 win over Nice, adding to the club's mounting injury crisis. The 21-year-old was stretchered off in the first half.

The Paris Saint-Germain squad faces a deepening injury crisis after young forward Desiree Doue suffered a severe knee injury during their French league match against Nice. The setback occurs barely 24 hours after England striker Harry Kane tore a ligament in his ankle, compounding the medical concerns for European soccer powerhouses.

Doue Suffers Leg Buckle Injury In Nice

The incident occurred in the 39th minute of the away game at Nice, where Doue stretched to protect the ball and his leg buckled awkwardly without any contact from an opponent. The 21-year-old France player crumpled to the ground clutching his right knee and appeared to be in severe pain as he cried out. Teammates and medical staff were immediately concerned as he looked to be in significant distress during the match.

Also read 70 Times Entitled “Nice Girls” Got Called Out For Their Ridiculous Demands (New Pics)

PSG Rallies Despite Doue Stretcher Exit

Despite the alarming sight of Doue being carried off on a stretcher late in the first half, Paris Saint-Germain managed to secure a 3-2 victory. The forward had just scored his second league goal of the season to put PSG up 2-1 before his departure from the pitch. Moments after Doue was taken off, he placed both hands on his face, highlighting the severity of the moment for the club. His replacement, Ferran Torres, went on to score the eventual winner to maintain the team's momentum.

Mounting Injury Crisis For Paris Saint-Germain

This latest injury adds to a devastating list of absences for the two-time Champions League winner, which lost forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to a ruptured ACL last month. Kvaratskhelia tore his right ACL against Barcelona on October 20, a match that also saw Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos tear thigh muscles. Dembele managed to return to the bench for the Nice game in the second half, showing some resilience in the squad's depth. However, the loss of Doue leaves PSG with significant concerns heading into crucial upcoming fixtures in the league.

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund Takes Bundesliga Lead

While PSG dealt with injuries, Borussia Dortmund moved to the top of the German Bundesliga standings after defeating Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-0. The victory came a day after Bayern Munich was held to a draw and lost Harry Kane to an injury that will sideline the star striker for months, according to the club. Felix Nmecha scored the decisive goal in the 80th minute, sending his team two points ahead of the Bavarian powerhouse after 10 rounds of play.

Bundesliga Update On Harry Kane Surgery

Harry Kane tore a ligament in his left ankle during Friday's 1-1 draw with Cologne, marking a significant blow to Bayern Munich. The club confirmed on Saturday that the Ballon d'Or winner had undergone successful surgery overnight. Meanwhile, other Bundesliga results included Freiburg pulling level with Bayern after winning 1-0 at Elversberg thanks to a goal from Igor Matanovic. Afonso Moreira scored a double to fuel Bayer Leverkusen's 4-0 rout of Paderborn in another dominant display.