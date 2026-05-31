PSG's Champions League Win Marred by Chaos in Paris

The French side's second consecutive Champions League title was overshadowed by incidents, injuries, and arrests in Paris. Meanwhile, major moves are happening in the transfer market, and the Spanish national team is preparing for the World Cup.

Sun, May 31, 2026 at 7:38 a.m. UTCFrom PSG 's joy to chaos in Paris during the celebrations, along with major moves in the transfer market.

The French side won their second consecutive Champions League title, with Luis Enrique as the standout figure. A historic final against Arsenal that was decided on penalties. What was supposed to be a night of celebration in the French capital turned into a night of terror. A multitude of incidents, injuries, arrests, and a trail of chaos that casts a shadow over an achievement like winning the Champions League.

The candidate for the Real Madrid presidency stated that the Spanish midfielder and Ballon d'Or winner will play for Los Blancos if he is elected president. Liverpool announced yesterday Arne Slot's departure from the club after a season in which results did not go their way. Although he won the Premier League in his first year, Slot is already history, and Iraola is being mentioned as his replacement on the bench.

The Spanish national team training camp begins as preparations for the World Cup get underway. A few internationals are still missing, but De la Fuente can already start working ahead of the friendly against Iraq on June 4





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PSG Champions League Luis Enrique Real Madrid Spanish National Team

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

✅ Full-strength PSG for tomorrow’s Champions League finalParis Saint-Germain have already officially announced their squad for the crucial UEFA Champions League final.The coaching staff have put together a travelling party featuring all of their biggest sta...

Read more »

Champions League Final: Police Investigate Fan Clashes Ahead of Paris St-Germain vs Arsenal MatchPolice in Budapest are analyzing camera footage to identify fans involved in a brawl between Paris St-Germain and Arsenal supporters before the Champions League final. The clash, involving around 30 fans from each club, occurred on Kiraly Street. Nearly 4,000 police officers will be deployed across the city for the match, with tens of thousands of fans expected without tickets. Several arrests have already been made for disorderly conduct.

Read more »

PSG defeats Arsenal on penalties to defend Champions League titleArsenal’s bid to win the Champions League for the first time in their 140-year history ended in heartbreak after a penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Read more »

Paris police detain dozens after violence erupts during celebrations of PSG's Champions League titleParis police detained dozens of people after violence disrupted celebrations late Saturday of Paris Saint-Germain’s second Champions League title win and a group tried to storm a police station in the French capital.

Read more »