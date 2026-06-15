Provincial Funding to Support Training for Phase Two of Kenora-to-Manitoba Highway Twinning Project

Nearly $2 million in provincial funding will help train 100 participants from four Treaty 3 First Nations for careers connected to phase two of the Kenora-to-Manitoba highway twinning project.

Nearly $2 million in provincial funding will help train 100 participants from four Treaty 3 First Nations for careers connected to phase two of the Kenora-to-Manitoba highway twinning project.

The $1,951,000 investment will support Niiwin Wendaanimok (Four Winds) Partnership's Highway 17 phase two training and employment project, an initiative focused on preparing workers for jobs in construction, trades and infrastructure. The program will offer a blend of technical training, workplace-readiness skills, and professional development. Participants will have opportunities to train as heavy equipment operators, heavy equipment technicians, general labourers and AZ/DZ drivers, with training aligned specifically to the Highway 17 phase 2 scope of work.

Additional training opportunities will include highway crushing and aggregate production, environmental monitoring, surveying, drone operations and project management, alongside workplace skills such as communication, teamwork, problem solving, leadership development and financial literacy. The funding will also help provide direct skills development opportunities for Indigenous community members while preparing participants for long-term careers tied to major regional infrastructure projects. Phase two of the project will see approximately 8.5 kilometres of Highway 17 twinned, from Highway 673 to Rush Bay Road.

The environmental assessment and preliminary designs are currently underway. The twinning project is also being driven by safety concerns along the corridor, with the number one reason being about safety for families, relatives, communities, and those accessing that national trade corridor. Youth recruitment is also a major focus of the initiative, with Niiwin Wendaanimok exploring ways to expand opportunities for young people and strengthen connections between high school students and careers in the skilled trades.

The broader goal is to create a skilled local workforce that can support major infrastructure projects while strengthening communities across Northwestern Ontario. Success will depend on collaboration between communities, contractors and training providers to address barriers such as housing, childcare and transportation





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Provincial Funding Kenora-To-Manitoba Highway Twinning Project Treaty 3 First Nations Niiwin Wendaanimok Partnership Highway 17 Phase Two

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