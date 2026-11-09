Ontario police arrest 17 in Project Brace child sex exploitation crackdown

Ontario Provincial Police and 15 partner forces arrested 17 people and laid 55 charges in a provincewide operation targeting child sexual abuse material. Investigators seized 424 electronic devices and opened 23 active cases.

Ontario Provincial Police say 17 people have been arrested and 55 charges laid after a joint effort called Project Brace involving 15 police forces across the province.

They included Greater Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins, North Bay and Thunder Bay. Investigators targeted individuals making, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, police said in a news release Monday. Of the 17 people arrested, none were from the north.

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Digital Technologies Used by Online Offenders

Online offenders are increasingly leveraging digital technologies to access and exploit children and youth, said OPP provincial strategy coordinator Tara Clark. Through social media, gaming platforms, messaging applications, and peer-to-peer networks, they use deceptive tactics to groom victims, distribute child sexual abuse material and evade detection. A total of 424 electronic devices were seized and investigators initiated 23 cases that remain active, police said. The provincewide crackdown involved coordinated action by multiple police services working under the OPP provincial strategy.

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Police ask anyone with any information related to child sexual exploitation to contact police or report it to cybertip.ca. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The operation reflects growing concern about the role of digital platforms in enabling exploitation. Clark said offenders exploit the anonymity and reach of online tools to target young people, making cross-jurisdictional investigations essential.

Ontario Provincial Police said the joint effort demonstrates the value of collaboration among police forces. The 15 participating services pooled resources and intelligence to identify suspects across the province. None of the arrests were made in northern Ontario communities listed in the operation. Authorities continue to urge parents and caregivers to monitor children s online activity and report suspicious behaviour.

Further Arrests Possible As Cases Proceed

Cybertip.ca is Canada s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. Police said further arrests and charges are possible as the 23 active cases proceed. The investigation remains ongoing and updates will be provided as they become available.