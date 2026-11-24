Canadian provinces are watching to see if President Donald Trump follows through on a threat to tax American companies that build data centres abroad, as Anthropic signs a 20-year lease for a $10-billion facility in Nova Scotia.

Canadian provinces are waiting to see if U.S. President Donald Trump will follow through on his threat to tax American companies with foreign data centres.

Trump threatened Friday to impose a tremendous tax on American firms that build their data centres abroad. Meanwhile, American artificial intelligence firm Anthropic has signed a 20-year lease to occupy a planned $10-billion data centre project in Cape Breton. EverWind fuels plans to finance, build and own the 18,600-square metre facility in Point Tupper, N.S. , which would be Anthropic first Canadian data centre.

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Premiers Await White House Details On Tariffs

Premier Tim Houston office said in an email Tuesday that Trump has made similar threats before, such as his call last year for 100 per cent tariffs on foreign films that never materialized. U.S. firm Meta is building a $13-billion data centre in Alberta and a spokesperson for Premier Danielle Smith said Tuesday that her government will wait to see if there are further details from the White House in the coming weeks.

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The reality is that EverWind is developing, financing, constructing and owning this data centre site, Houston office said in a statement. Preventing them from doing so would be like preventing American retailers from operating in Canadian shopping malls, the statement said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2026. Devin Stevens, The Canadian Press Trump spoke at the headquarters of the Department of Justice in Washington on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, according to an AP photo.

In other news, the price of diesel is down more than nine cents in New Brunswick. A Prince Albert city councillor is under fire for comments on homelessness. Cold case experts say a deceased London fire captain needs to be considered in other unsolved murders, saying assuredly the offender has other victims. Nearly 7,000 homes lost power during the first major snowfall in Barrie.

U.S. Ready To Impose Tariffs On China And EU

A Vancouver Island highway was temporarily closed Tuesday due to rockfall, according to DriveBC. A cruise line did not cite homelessness for its decision to end Halifax stops, according to a fact file. An Ontario court dismissed a Popeyes lawsuit and gave the plaintiff 30 days to amend the claim. The U.S. is ready to slap tariffs on China, EU and others over subsidized production, AP sources say.

Opposition MPs want answers on planned Parks Canada cuts and layoffs. Stellantis is suing Unifor, accusing the union of blocking access to its Brampton plant. Nearly 130,000 Canadians died on medical wait lists, new government data reveals. Changes to inspection rules at food plants are putting safety at risk, a union says.

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