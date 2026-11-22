Three provinces have expanded their Practice Ready programs to license more internationally trained physicians, adding slots in rural and remote areas with federal funding. Experts question the ethics of recruiting overseas and whether supply alone can fix family medicine.

Manitoba, Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador have each expanded their Practice Ready programs, a set of fast-track licensure programs that assess whether foreign-trained doctors can meet the requirements to practise in Canada.

The expansions this fall focus on increasing pathways for internationally trained doctors. The programs in Manitoba and Ontario received federal funding and will both try to deliver doctors to rural and remote parts of those provinces. The news comes as provinces once again look overseas to fill family doctor shortages at home. Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Tony Wakeham said recruitment cannot stop.

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Newfoundland Expands Pathways For Doctors

Anytime that someone says that we filled all our positions, we need to keep recruiting, he said. That is the challenge in health care, it always has been. Newfoundland and Labrador's program, touted Tuesday by health officials in that province, has created a second pathway for international medical graduates. It will allow some with family medicine training that does not meet standards in hospital experience to obtain a conditional licence restricting their work to clinic settings.

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Dr. Stuart Carney, dean of Memorial University's medical school, said it became apparent that officials needed to think differently and offer an alternative pathway to supply individuals for clinic-based practice in the province. The expansion in Newfoundland and Labrador will add room for eight new physicians to immigrate to the province each year, at a cost of 1.2 million dollars.

According to Health Canada, the expansion in Manitoba, at a cost of 2 million dollars per year, will add space for 30 more physicians every year to take assessments. The Ontario expansion adds 50 slots each year. Health Canada also simultaneously committed to more spending for foreign recruitment in five other projects, including two that will develop or update online platforms that can guide international doctors through the immigration process to Canada.

Historian Questions Foreign Recruitment Ethics

It is another chapter in a long story of foreign recruitment to Canadian health-care systems, according to David Wright, a McGill historian who co-authored a book about foreign physicians and their work in Canada. He said this is something that has been going on for a couple of generations now, really since the inception of hospitalization insurance and then medicare. But Wright says the recruitment stream from other countries comes with tough conversations that Canadians and decision makers have avoided.

The first is about the ethics of luring doctors trained in other countries, and the second is about whether the health-care system can truly ever meet resident demand and expectations. Wright said it is not as if Canada is saying, here is how we are going to compensate Romania or Egypt or South Africa or Tanzania. We do not do that, he said.

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Wright also contends that as health officials have turned their attention toward international recruitment, they have turned away from harder conversations about what universal health care should and should not offer, and how to reduce demand from patients on the health-care system. He said we could double the number of doctors and nurses that we are training, and people would still complain about waitlists in emergency departments.

Experts Warn Recruitment Alone Is Not Solution

If we always focus on supply, we are never going to grapple with the more difficult and contentious issues of demand, he said. In a policy paper written this summer, Resident Doctors of Canada wrote that the crisis in family medicine is not solely a workforce supply issue. The group's president, Dr. Dammy Bella, said behind-the-scenes supports for family doctors, like funding for administrative assistants and establishing care team models, could keep physicians practicing on front lines longer.

He said the focus becomes very fixed on how many physicians can be brought into the system without paying attention to the kind of system they are being asked to enter. Recruiting is great, he said, but at the same time family medicine practice has to be made sustainable. A photo caption with the announcement identified Carney, the Memorial medical dean, at the event in St. John's.

The combined expansions mark one of the largest recent pushes to license internationally trained physicians in Canada, even as experts warn that recruitment alone will not resolve the pressures facing family medicine.