Weber County prosecutors have abandoned efforts to use an AI voice clone of murdered woman Joyce Yost at Douglas Lovell's 2027 re-sentencing after ElevenLabs and other providers refused to license their software.

Prosecutors seeking a third death sentence against Douglas Lovell for murdering Joyce Yost have abandoned efforts to use an artificial intelligence voice clone at his re-sentencing hearing, scheduled for September 2027 in Utah's 2nd District Court.

Prosecutors abandon AI voice clone plan

The decision came after ElevenLabs told Weber County it would not grant a licence to use its software, and the county could not find another AI voice-cloning provider willing to work with it. Weber County Chief Criminal Deputy Attorney Branden Miles informed Judge Michael DiReda of the withdrawal on Friday. Judge DiReda had not yet issued a final ruling on the prosecution's request when the effort was dropped.

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The AI clone had been created by feeding snippets of a police interview recording into an ElevenLabs tool, which allowed prosecutors to enter text and generate digital audio files that sounded substantially similar to Yost's actual voice. Yost gave sworn testimony at a June 12, 1985 preliminary hearing, telling a judge that Lovell had abducted and raped her the prior April. That rape case was set for trial in August 1985, but Yost disappeared 10 days before the scheduled start.

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Lovell was eventually convicted of the rape. Years later, in 1993, Lovell admitted to murdering Yost and concealing her body in the hopes that her disappearance would lead to the rape case being dismissed. He pleaded guilty to Yost's murder in 1993 and received a death sentence. Nearly two decades later, the Utah Supreme Court allowed Lovell to withdraw his plea due to a technical error made by the sentencing judge.

Utah high court orders new sentencing

That led to a 2015 trial in Ogden, where a jury convicted him and again sentenced him to death. Lovell appealed, and in 2024 the Utah Supreme Court overturned his second death sentence, finding that testimony during the 2015 trial about religious doctrines could have improperly swayed the jury. The high court allowed the murder conviction to stand but ordered Judge DiReda to hold a new sentencing hearing.

The Weber County Attorney's Office is seeking a third death sentence against Lovell. Yost's preliminary hearing testimony from 1985 is a key element to the prosecution's case. A text transcript of Yost's words is preserved in court records, but no audio recording exists. In past hearings, prosecutors have used human proxies to read Yost's words from the transcript.

In 2025, Weber County asked DiReda to approve using an AI clone of Yost's voice to present her testimony at the upcoming re-sentencing. Lovell's defence resisted, and on Aug. 10, 2026 - the 41-year anniversary of the date Yost was last seen - brought two expert witnesses to court to argue that the AI voice clone should not be allowed as evidence. After that hearing, ElevenLabs told Weber County it would not grant a licence for its software.

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Victim remains never found

Lovell, now 68, was 27 at the time of Yost's death. He has been imprisoned continuously since January 1986. Yost was 39 when she was last seen. Her remains have never been located.

The Joyce Yost case is covered in detail in season 2 of KSL's investigative podcast series, COLD.