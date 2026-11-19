Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced no criminal charges against officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson in the July 22 fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz. The family and attorney Ben Crump condemned the decision, citing video evidence.

A Wisconsin prosecutor announced Thursday that the white police officer who shot and killed 38-year-old Corey Ruiz in Madison in July acted reasonably and will not face criminal charges.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said officer Kiel Baitinger-Peterson was justified in using deadly force. The decision drew immediate condemnation from Ruiz's family and community advocates. The shooting happened July 22 and was captured on video. It sparked racial justice protests and calls for police reform.

Also read Spate of fatal crashes grounds Rio’s hang-gliding fliers

Community Reactions Following Charging Decision

City leaders braced for more protests after the charging decision. A few dozen people gathered by late afternoon at the scene, a busy Madison intersection marked by bouquets of flowers. After dark, a candlelight vigil was held. One person held a sign reading, No justice, no peace, no racist police.

Advertisement

Ruiz's brother, Adam Ruiz, told reporters the prosecutor had mistreated his family. We're destroyed, he said. We won't accept this. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family, said nothing in the videos justified the shooting.

In the video you see they tackle him, they tase him, they kick him and then the police officer executes him, Crump said at a news conference, surrounded by Ruiz's family, including mother Elsa Ruiz. The video is the objective unbiased witness here. Crump called it one of the worst cases of excessive force he has handled. When you are shooting a man who is on the ground, three times, he said.

Conflicting Views on Video Evidence and Medical Findings

It hits him in his chest and the kill shot hits him in his head. Crump said the medical examiner told the Ruiz family that Ruiz would have survived if the third shot had not been fired and hit him in the head. Ozanne said Ruiz resisted officers, produced a knife and was unaffected by multiple Taser rounds immediately before Baitinger-Peterson shot and killed him.

Under those circumstances, it was reasonable for the officer to use deadly force and there was no potential criminal court liability, Ozanne concluded. He said he reviewed police reports, diagrams, surveillance videos, police squad car videos and citizen videos. Madison police officers do not wear body cameras. Ozanne said his decision was a correct interpretation of the law.

A person does not have to like and or agree with the law, however I am sworn to apply the law to the facts at hand, the prosecutor said. The law applies equally to members of law enforcement and to those who are not. Baitinger-Peterson did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment. He was one of four officers who responded to calls about someone checking out parked cars and an alleged burglary attempt that day, police said.

Advertisement

Details of Police Tactics During Incident

They surrounded Ruiz, who was on a bicycle, in the middle of an intersection. In police dash-camera video released Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, officers repeatedly yell, He's got a knife! He's got a knife! The weapon is clearly visible in Ruiz's right hand, blade pointed downward, as a fourth officer arrives and deploys a Taser.

Ruiz stumbles and falls onto his right side before Baitinger-Peterson fires three shots at close range. Baitinger-Peterson told investigators days after the shooting that he got on his knees and grabbed Ruiz's right arm before realizing Ruiz was holding a knife, according to records released Thursday. He said he struggled to control the arm and feared Ruiz would stab the officers.

He said he fired a third time because Ruiz's facial expression and body did not change after the first two shots, leading him to believe they had not struck him. Documents show Baitinger-Peterson had minor injuries to both hands. Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, said the district attorney's decision was supported by the evidence and consistent with the legal standards governing the use of force by law enforcement officers.

Administrative Leave and Internal Review Announced

It was the third time since 2012 that Madison police had shot and killed someone in the same neighborhood. Baitinger-Peterson, who has more than a decade of law enforcement experience, and the other three officers who interacted with Ruiz that day have been on paid administrative leave since the shooting. Madison Police Chief John Patterson said police will now conduct an internal review. All officers involved will remain on administrative leave, he said.

Wisconsin Governor-elect David Crowley called for any protests to remain peaceful, though he said in a video statement that Ruiz's killing was deeply troubling. Noting he is the state's first Black governor-elect, Crowley said such incidents were part of a longer history. The decision not to file charges does not end the conversation or resolve the questions this tragedy has raised, he said. The news conference with Crump and the family was held Nov. 19, 2026, in Madison.