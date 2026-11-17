Prologis and Montcrest appeal Mississauga's data centre ban to the Ontario Land Tribunal. The move tests municipal power over AI-driven energy demands and future land use near Pearson Airport.

Two major real estate entities have launched legal challenges against the City of Mississauga's temporary ban on new data centre construction. Prologis, a global real estate giant, and Montcrest, a Toronto-based asset management firm, will petition the Ontario Land Tribunal to overturn the municipal moratorium. This legal battle represents the first significant test of a municipality's authority to pause high-energy developments during regulatory reviews.

Tribunal Challenge Tests Municipal Regulatory Power

The Ontario Land Tribunal will review whether local governments can legally suspend specific development projects while crafting long-term zoning strategies. Mississauga passed an interim control bylaw in September that prohibits new data centres requiring more than 10 megawatts of energy. This measure makes Mississauga one of at least six Ontario municipalities to implement similar pauses in recent months. The appeals highlight the tension between rapid technological expansion and local infrastructure planning.

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Prologis Data Centre Project Faces Regulatory Limbo

Prologis is challenging the ban due to its impact on a proposed 40-megawatt data centre in the Meadowvale business park. The facility is located along Highway 401 and was in the planning stages before the city enacted the energy cap. The city's bylaw effectively halted the progression of this large-scale industrial project. Without the ability to proceed, the developer faces significant delays and uncertainty regarding its investment in the region.

Montcrest Appeals Impact on Tahoe Centre Land Use

Montcrest has joined the legal challenge by appealing the moratorium's effect on its property near Pearson Airport. The firm cites restrictions on the potential future use of land known as the Tahoe Centre. Montcrest argues that the ban prevents them from realizing the economic value of their assets. Their appeal focuses on the financial implications of being unable to develop or sell the land for high-demand data centre purposes.

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Mississauga Awaits Response as City Stays Silent

City officials in Mississauga did not provide an immediate response to requests for comment regarding the legal filings. The city is currently balancing the urgent need for AI infrastructure with concerns about local energy grids and community impact. By invoking the pause, local planners aim to study the long-term effects of these energy-intensive facilities. The silence from city hall underscores the sensitivity of the issue for local policymakers.

Broader Implications for Ontario Tech Zoning Laws

The outcome of these appeals could set a precedent for how other Ontario municipalities handle the AI boom. Local governments across the province are struggling to regulate data centres that consume vast amounts of electricity. The Ontario Land Tribunal's decision will clarify the limits of municipal power in this emerging sector. Developers and city planners alike are watching closely to see how the tribunal resolves the conflict.

Timeline and Next Steps for Legal Proceedings

This report was first published on November 17, 2026, by Jordan Omstead of The Canadian Press. The legal proceedings are now underway as both firms prepare their arguments before the tribunal. Stakeholders will await further details on hearing dates and potential rulings. The resolution of this dispute will likely influence data centre development across the Greater Toronto Area.