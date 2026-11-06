Project TORRENS: Six Charged in Ontario Auto Theft Investigation

Six people are charged in Project TORRENS, a joint OPP and Hamilton Police auto theft investigation with raids across Ontario and Quebec.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Hamilton Police Service (HPS) have charged six people under the Criminal Code in Project TORRENS, a joint auto theft investigation into the theft of high-value vehicles. Search warrants were executed on a Wednesday in locations across the Greater Toronto Area and the Greater Montréal Area. The accused face a range of charges tied to motor vehicle theft, trafficking, and possession of stolen property.

The investigation targets organized auto theft networks operating across southwestern Ontario and beyond. Police say the OPP and the Provincial Auto Theft and Towing (PATT) team began their work in February, while HPS separately investigated a sophisticated auto theft network within its own jurisdiction. The two probes were later connected and merged into a single operation.

Also read Ontario Court Certifies Class Action Against Toronto Long-Term Care Home Over COVID-19 Negligence

How Project TORRENS Linked Two Auto Theft Investigations

Project TORRENS was formed in September after the OPP/PATT team and HPS realized their investigations were connected. The combined team pooled intelligence and resources to pursue the suspected networks. The investigation was also supported by the Ottawa Police Service, the Sûreté du Québec, the Toronto Police Service, the Peel Regional Police, and the Halton Regional Police Service.

OPP Chief Superintendent Mike Stoddart, OCEB, said that auto theft is not a victimless crime. He said Project TORRENS reflects the OPP's ongoing commitment to pursuing those involved in auto theft across Ontario and beyond. Stoddart credited strong partnerships and intelligence sharing with reducing the impact of auto theft on Ontario communities.

Advertisement

Charges Against the Six Accused in Project TORRENS

Adnan Mohamed, 23, of York Region, faces the most serious set of charges. He was charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, conspiracy to traffic stolen motor vehicles, and conspiracy to steal motor vehicles. He also faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000 involving motor vehicles, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 involving motor vehicles.

Abdikarim Burgal Hassan, 22, of Vaughan, and Jordan Ogungbo-Bogle, 21, of Etobicoke, were each charged with conspiracy to traffic stolen motor vehicles, conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, theft of a motor vehicle, trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000 involving motor vehicles, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Kyle Adams, 23, of Southgate Township, was charged with careless storage of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Claire Mollison, 22, of Bolton, and Annor Darko Robertson, 66, of Brampton, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000. Mohamed was held for a bail hearing and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the day the charges were announced. Hassan and Ogungbo-Bogle were also held for a bail hearing and were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton on the same day. Mollison and Robertson were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton on December 7.

Police Statements and Next Steps for Auto Theft

HPS Superintendent Marty Schulenberg, of the Investigative Services Division, said that organized auto theft crosses borders and so does the police response. He said Hamilton Police will continue to use every available tool and work closely with partners, including the OPP, to investigate these criminal networks. Schulenberg said tackling organized auto theft remains a priority for making Hamilton and communities across Ontario safer.

Advertisement

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not announced further arrests. Anyone with information related to this investigation or to auto theft activity is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the police service in their jurisdiction. The accused are presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in court.