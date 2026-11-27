Trans Mountain Corp. completes a drag-reducing agent project ahead of schedule, increasing pipeline capacity to 980,000 barrels per day. Net income rose to $132 million in the third quarter.

Trans Mountain Corp. says a project to increase the amount of crude that can flow on its Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline using chemical additives has been completed two months ahead of schedule.

The drag-reducing agent increases the pipeline's capacity by about 10 per cent to 980,000 barrels per day. A further expansion of 210,000 barrels per day, using new pipeline segments and pump stations, is expected to come into service by the end of 2028. During the third quarter, the Crown corporation says its pipeline shipped 840,000 barrels per day on average, up from 777,000 barrels during the same three months of 2025.

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Net income for the quarter rose to $132 million from $127 million as revenues increased to $825 million from $765 million. So far this year, Trans Mountain has paid $1.45 billion to its owner, the federal government, in interest payments, dividends and return of capital distributions. The completion of the drag-reducing agent project ahead of schedule marks a significant operational milestone for the pipeline, which has been focused on optimizing its existing infrastructure while planning for future capacity increases.

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Chemical Additives Boost Pipeline Capacity

The use of chemical additives to boost flow rates is a common industry practice that allows operators to maximize throughput without the need for major new construction. In this case, the drag-reducing agent has enabled Trans Mountain to push its capacity to 980,000 barrels per day, a roughly 10 per cent increase over previous levels. Looking ahead, the company is planning a further expansion that would add another 210,000 barrels per day of capacity.

That project involves building new pipeline segments and pump stations, and it is expected to come into service by the end of 2028. The third-quarter results show that Trans Mountain's pipeline shipped an average of 840,000 barrels per day, up from 777,000 barrels per day in the same period of 2025. The increase reflects both higher demand and the early benefits of the capacity-enhancing measures.

Trans Mountain Reports Strong Quarterly Financials

Financially, the Crown corporation reported net income of $132 million for the quarter, compared with $127 million a year earlier. Revenues rose to $825 million from $765 million. Trans Mountain has also been returning capital to its owner, the federal government. So far this year, it has paid $1.45 billion in interest payments, dividends and return of capital distributions.

The pipeline remains a key piece of Canada's energy infrastructure, connecting Alberta's oil sands to the West Coast for export. The latest developments underscore the company's efforts to increase efficiency and meet growing demand. Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press With files from BNN Bloomberg