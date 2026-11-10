Professor Testifies Canada Has Limited Climate Impact Alone

Environmental economist David Anthoff testifies in Canada's first youth-led climate trial that national emissions are a small fraction of global output, requiring international coordination to effectively mitigate climate change impacts.

David Anthoff, an environmental economist and professor at the University of California, Berkeley, testified during Canada's first youth-led climate trial that the nation possesses a limited capacity to influence climate outcomes solely through domestic policy. The trial, currently taking place at the Federal Court in Vancouver, addresses whether federal legislation violates the constitutional rights of fifteen young plaintiffs by perpetuating high greenhouse gas emission trajectories.

Limited National Emissions Share

Anthoff served as the first witness called by the federal government on Monday, offering expert analysis on the scale of Canada's environmental footprint. He stated that the country contributes approximately 1.4 per cent of global emissions, a figure he described as relatively small when compared to the overall magnitude of the climate crisis. According to his testimony, while Canada can impact its own climate and the global environment by altering its domestic emissions, these changes are minor relative to the broader problem.

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He emphasized that the majority of climate change impacts experienced within Canada will be determined by the choices made by other countries outside its borders. Anthoff clarified that this position does not imply that Canadian actions are futile or lack consequences. Instead, he argued that a more effective strategy would involve a foreign policy initiative coordinating efforts among multiple nations to achieve a significantly larger reduction in global emissions than domestic policies alone can produce.

Mitigation Versus Adaptation Policies

The economist distinguished between two types of climate responses: mitigation and adaptation. He defined mitigation policies as measures intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to slow down climate change or address its root causes. Because mitigation outcomes depend on the choices of every country, he asserted that effective mitigation requires international coordination or joint action to succeed.

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In contrast, Anthoff described adaptation policies as reactions to climate change that individuals or states can implement within a single jurisdiction without requiring global cooperation. He noted that a province or region could solve certain climate-related problems independently through adaptation measures. However, he cautioned that while adaptation might reduce the level of mitigation needed and lessen damage, no scientific study suggests that societies can adapt their way out of the climate problem entirely.

Cross-Examination and Future Impacts

During cross-examination, Anthoff agreed with questions from plaintiff counsel that delaying mitigation efforts would inevitably lead to increased climate change and more harmful impacts. He acknowledged that while the ability to adapt might offer some relief, it does not eliminate the underlying dangers. He also confirmed that reducing climate change would likely benefit younger generations who will live through the second half of the century, a period when climate impacts are projected to worsen significantly.

Anthoff noted that different population groups are affected by climate change in various ways, but concluded that the aggregate effect is harmful. He maintained that reducing emissions would generally be beneficial for these future populations, even if the specific impacts vary across different demographics and regions.

Constitutional Arguments and Trial Timeline

The case centers on whether the government is constitutionally required to stop worsening the climate crisis. Plaintiff lawyer Catherine Boies Parker stated during her opening remarks that the trial is not about disputing the existence of climate change. Instead, the core legal question involves whether the federal government has a constitutional duty to halt actions that exacerbate the problem.

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On the other side, BJ Wray from Canada's Department of Justice argued that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms was never intended to resolve existential crises. He further contended that providing the plaintiffs with a safe climate system is a task that the country cannot accomplish on its own. The trial began seven years after the case was initially filed in 2019 and is expected to continue into late November, with closing arguments scheduled for February.