Pro-Palestine March Organizers File Complaint Against Victoria Police

Organizers of the weekly pro-Palestine marches in Victoria are filing a complaint with the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner, alleging concerns about VicPD’s policies and decision-making regarding traffic safety and potential external influences.

Organizers of the consistent pro-Palestine demonstrations held in downtown Victoria are escalating their concerns regarding the Victoria Police Department (VicPD) policies surrounding these events. They have announced their intention to file a formal complaint with the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner ( OPCC ) in British Columbia, outlining a series of issues they believe warrant investigation.

The core of their complaint revolves around the VicPD’s decision-making process regarding traffic safety provisions during the marches, specifically how these decisions were reached over the initial two years of the demonstrations. A significant element of their concern is whether any external influences, particularly from organizations such as the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) or the World Jewish Congress (WJC), played a role in shaping VicPD’s operational choices.

The organizers are seeking transparency and assurance that police actions are solely based on public safety considerations and not influenced by external pressures. The catalyst for this complaint stems from VicPD’s recent announcement on March 25th, declaring the cessation of police escorts for the weekly pro-Palestine marches. For the preceding 126 weeks, VicPD had dedicated substantial resources – exceeding 10,000 officer hours – to providing security and traffic management during these events.

The department justified this change by citing the need to manage officer workloads and prioritize overall public safety demands across the city. They stated that representatives from the City of Victoria, leaders from both the Muslim and Jewish communities, and the demonstration organizers themselves were informed of this shift in policy on March 28th, in advance of the April 4th march.

However, the organizers vehemently dispute the narrative presented by VicPD, asserting that they never requested a police presence at their marches. Instead, they are requesting the OPCC to investigate whether VicPD has a continuing obligation to provide reasonable traffic control resources and, if not, to receive a comprehensive legal analysis justifying their withdrawal from this duty.

They argue that the police have a fundamental responsibility to ensure public safety during demonstrations, and their sudden withdrawal raises serious questions about their commitment to this principle. Further complicating the situation, the organizers allege inaccuracies in VicPD’s claims regarding their consistent presence at the marches. They point to a rally held on July 28th, 2025, where they claim no traffic support was provided, directly contradicting the assertion of 126 consecutive weeks of police attendance.

They also recount an incident during that July rally where an officer allegedly threatened protest organizers with “significant personal liability” for any injuries sustained by participants, while simultaneously refusing to provide the necessary traffic control measures. This alleged behavior is viewed as intimidation and a clear demonstration of the police department’s unwillingness to fulfill its duty to protect the safety of both protesters and the public.

The organizers believe this incident highlights a pattern of problematic interactions with VicPD and underscores the need for a thorough and impartial investigation by the OPCC. They are seeking accountability for the alleged misconduct and a commitment from VicPD to ensure fair and equitable treatment of all demonstrators in the future.

The group emphasizes their commitment to peaceful protest and their desire to work collaboratively with the police to ensure safe and orderly demonstrations, but they insist that this collaboration must be based on mutual respect and a clear understanding of each party’s responsibilities





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Victoria Police Pro-Palestine March OPCC Police Complaint Traffic Safety Demonstration Vicpd CIJA WJC

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