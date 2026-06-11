Prize Money Increases at Wimbledon and Grand Slams

Prize money at Wimbledon and Grand Slams has increased by 20% this year, with the All England Club (AELTC) voluntarily distributing £10m in prize money to 620 players who would have featured in the 2020 Championships had they not been cancelled because of the Covid pandemic. The players are campaigning for an even greater share of the proceeds, with the US Open offering $90m (£67.2m) - and a 20% increase - in prize money last year.

Iga Swiatek took home £3m for winning Wimbledon last year - a figure that will rise by £600,000 this summer. Prize money at this year’s Wimbledon will increase by 20% to £64.2m.

Overall prize money has increased by £10.7m at a time when a group of players are campaigning for an even greater share of the proceeds. They believe the Grand Slams should link prize money to tournament revenue, as well as making contributions to their benefit pool and offering them a greater say in how the events are run. The players had been hoping for a sum close to £71.7m from Wimbledon.

They want all four Slams to pay 16% of their revenue in prize money this year - and calculate that figure by adding 5% to last year's revenue. The All England Club (AELTC) paid the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) £48.1m last year, under an agreement in which they distribute 90% of each year's surplus to the governing body.

But executives at the club disagree with the premise that prize money should be linked to tournament revenue, and argue a lot of that revenue needs to be reinvested in the championships. They point to a successful business model which has enabled them to more than double player prize money over the past 10 years, and do not enjoy suggestions they are exploiting players 'like some Victorian mill owners'.

The AELTC voluntarily distributed £10m in prize money to 620 players who would have featured in the 2020 Championships had they not been cancelled because of the Covid pandemic. And, like the AELTC, the French Tennis Federation also takes exception to the principle of linking prize money to revenue. The US Tennis Association (USTA) offered $90m (£67.2m) - and a 20% increase - in prize money last year.

The prize fund for this year's US Open, which begins on 30 August, is expected to be announced shortly after Wimbledon. It will comfortably clear the $100m mark and could well exceed the players' demands for 2026 prize money to represent 16% of tournament revenue. The players are enjoying increasing leverage, and have highlighted the US Open's new star-studded mixed doubles event in negotiations with the USTA.

The point has been made that the competition is more important to the commercial success of the US Open's 'Fan Week' than it is to many of the players - who may need to arrive earlier than scheduled as it takes place the week before the main draw





YahooCASports / 🏆 46. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wimbledon Prize Money Grand Slams Players Campaigning Revenue Tournament Revenue Business Model Exploiting Players Victorian Mill Owners Fan Week Star-Studded Mixed Doubles Event Commercial Success Player's Demands Prize Fund Commercial Success Fan Week Star-Studded Mixed Doubles Event Commercial Success Player's Demands Prize Fund

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘I immediately kissed my husband’: London woman celebrating $100K lotto winA London woman is $100,000 richer after winning the top prize with Instant Jackpot Multiplier.

Read more »

Physicist Allan MacDonald becomes first Canadian to win Kavli nanoscience prizeMacDonald has long pursued theoretical work related to the quantum behaviour of materials and shares the US$1-million prize with two other physicists

Read more »

Griffin Poetry Prize reinstates Canadian award, keeps larger international purseThe Griffin Poetry Prize is bringing back its Canada-specific award — and keeping the $130,000 international prize in place.

Read more »

Griffin Poetry Prize reinstates $65K Canadian poetry prize, maintains international prizeThe foundation and trustees responded to complaints after the prize was changed in 2022.

Read more »