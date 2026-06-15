Privately Run Detention Network Powers US Immigration Crackdown

A vast for-profit network of detention centers, charter flights, and food suppliers fuels US immigration enforcement, with 90% of ICE detainees held in private facilities amid criticism over conditions and profit motives.

In the United States, the machinery of immigration detention and deportation is increasingly operated by for-profit corporations, creating a system where detainees are treated as revenue sources rather than human beings.

David Gomez, a 37-year-old father of two and university graduate, experienced this firsthand after being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New Jersey in March 2025. Despite having no criminal record and working at the Prudential Center for a decade, he was held in a privately run facility, transported by charter airlines, and released six months later over 3,000 kilometers from home, having spent $5,000 while detained.

"You're just a dollar sign for these people," Gomez told CBC News. "Not only are you a prisoner, you're a customer. " His case illustrates a broader trend: nearly 90 percent of ICE detainees are housed in for-profit detention centers, and the entire logistics chain-from transport to food-is managed by private contractors. The Trump administration's mass deportation plan, backed by $45 billion to boost detention capacity, has turbo-charged an industry already criticized for poor conditions.

Detainees at four facilities have recently staged hunger strikes over food quality and low wages. GEO Group and CoreCivic, two publicly traded corporations, dominate the sector, while Global Crossing Airlines secured a $64-million contract for charter flights. Critics argue that profit motives undermine basic standards of care, turning immigration enforcement into a lucrative business at the expense of human dignity.

The roots of this system trace back to the Reagan era, when the war on drugs led to a surge in incarceration and the government turned to private prisons. As immigration detention expanded, the same companies adapted to hold asylum seekers and other noncitizens. Today, a detainee's daily experience-from the food served (often produced by subsidiaries of investment firms) to the guards overseeing them-is shaped by shareholders' interests rather than public accountability.

Gomez's journey from a New Jersey facility to eventual release highlights the vast, opaque network that profits from immigration enforcement, where each individual becomes a line item in a corporate ledger. The result is a system that prioritizes efficiency and cost-cutting over rehabilitation or humane treatment, leaving detainees feeling like commodities in a market they never chose to enter





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