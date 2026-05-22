Private Equity Giant Acquires Up to $850-million of Blackline Inc., Wants Growth Story Accelerated

U.S. private equity giant Francisco Partners Management LP acquired up to $850-million of Blackline Inc. (LKNE.TO) stock by purchasing $9.00 per share in cash on closing plus a contingent value right (CVR) of up to 50 cents per share. Blackline's CEO and shareholder also rolled over their holdings into equity of Blackline's purchaser.

U.S. private equity giant Francisco Partners Management LP acquired up to $850-million shares of Blackline Inc. (LKNE. TO) by purchasing $9.00 per share in cash on closing plus a contingent value right ( CVR ) of up to 50 cents per share.

Blackline CEO Cody Slater and shareholder DAK Capital also rolled over their holdings into equity of the purchaser. The buyout premium offers a short-term return on the shares but may lose an attractive growth story. The transaction aims to accelerate Blackline's recurring revenue growth.

Blackline's current guidance for the first-quarter of fiscal 2027 includes revenue in the range of US$1.225-billion to US$1.265-billion and adjusted EBITDA of US$75-million to US$95-million, which falls under the consensus forecast of the Street of US$1.332-billion and US$95.6-million, respectively. LSPD Group Inc.'s (LSGP. TO) growth momentum accelerated with location growth within its growth engine markets. Upserve Inc.'s guidance impact, the divestiture, and adjusting FY28 numbers influenced sales technology provider Lightspeed Inc.'s (LSPD) guidance and estimates





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Blackline Inc. Private Equity Francisco Partners CVR Recurring Revenue Growth Growth Momentum Upserve Inc. Divestiture Sales Technology Lightspeed Inc.

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bitcoin miner Canaan Inc. loses $88.7 mln in Q1 as crypto market remains fearfulWhy did losses still soar to $88.7 million in Q1 2026, even though Canaan Inc. increased its Bitcoin holdings and mining capacity?

Read more »

Newfoundland and Labrador Extends Power Purchase Agreement with Kruger Inc.The province has signed a letter of intent with Kruger Inc. to continue discussions on its diversification plan, including a long-term power purchase agreement and government support for sustainability and growth.

Read more »

Private credit bond spreads show smaller lenders priced at greater riskThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Read more »

Woman With “Top 1%” Private Parts Health Is Going To Extraordinary Extremes For A $2M Per Year Human Experiment“In many ways, this is a sacrifice for her,” wrote Bryan Johnson as he detailed the rigorous health experiment his girlfriend Kate Tolo will undergo. Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Read more »