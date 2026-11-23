Philippe Dufresne testified to a parliamentary committee in Ottawa on November 23, 2026, stating that consumers must be warned when targeted by dynamic pricing. The Privacy Commissioner's Office is developing formal guidance to clarify how current laws apply to this practice.

Philippe Dufresne, the privacy commissioner of Canada, appeared as a witness before a standing committee in Ottawa on Monday, November 23, 2026. During this critical testimony, he emphasized the urgent need for greater transparency regarding surveillance pricing practices.

Dufresne stated that individuals should be explicitly warned when they are being targeted by algorithms that adjust prices based on their personal data. He argued that companies must disclose why customers are paying specific amounts rather than relying on hidden computational methods. The privacy commissioner announced that his office is currently developing formal guidance. This guidance will explain how Canada's existing privacy laws apply to the growing sector of surveillance pricing.

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Dufresne calls for pricing clarity

Dufresne explained that the Privacy Commissioner's Office wants Canadians to understand exactly why they are paying what they are paying. He believes that clarity is essential for maintaining public trust in digital marketplaces. He distinguished between market-driven price increases and discriminatory pricing. While prices may rise due to general market conditions, such as a large conference taking place in a city, this is different from targeting individuals.

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Specifically, Dufresne highlighted the ethical concerns of charging people more for necessities like drugs simply because they are sick. This practice exploits medical vulnerabilities rather than reflecting broader economic factors. Even when consumers receive a discount due to surveillance pricing, Dufresne insists they should still be made aware of it. Transparency should apply to both price increases and reductions driven by personal data analysis.

The committee appearance took place in the context of ongoing scrutiny over data usage. Lawmakers are increasingly interested in how personal information influences consumer costs across various industries. This report was originally published on November 23, 2026, by The Canadian Press. The testimony marks a significant step toward regulating algorithmic pricing in Canada.

Mansbridge discusses news updates

Peter Mansbridge also noted that every Saturday, he provides a calm and thoughtful take on the week's top news stories. Readers are encouraged to subscribe for free to stay informed on such developments. The date of the testimony was confirmed as November 23, 2026. The image of Dufresne testifying was credited to Keito Newman of The Canadian Press.

This move aligns with global trends toward greater data protection. Other nations are also examining how privacy laws intersect with modern digital commerce models. Dufresne's office aims to empower consumers with knowledge. By understanding pricing mechanics, Canadians can make more informed financial decisions.

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Formal guidance for businesses

The formal guidance expected from the commissioner will serve as a reference for businesses. Companies will need to ensure their pricing strategies comply with the new interpretations of privacy law. This development signals a shift in how Canada addresses digital ethics. The government is taking proactive steps to protect citizens from potential exploitation.

The standing committee continues to gather evidence on various privacy issues. This specific focus on pricing highlights the real-world impact of data collection. As technology advances, the boundaries between marketing and surveillance continue to blur. Dufresne's warnings aim to keep these boundaries clear for both consumers and corporations.

The outcome of this committee hearing will likely influence future regulatory proposals. Stakeholders are watching closely to see how these guidelines will be implemented.