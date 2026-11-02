Privacy commissioner seeks limits on subscriber data in lawful access bill

Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne told senators that Bill C-22 should narrow the definition of subscriber information and restrict who can be compelled to provide it, warning the current scope is too broad for the reasonable suspicion threshold.

Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne is calling for amendments to the government's lawful access bill to limit the information authorities can obtain through a new production order.

Dufresne told senators studying Bill C-22 on Monday that the proposed definition of subscriber information and the range of people from whom it could be sought are too broad relative to the reasonable suspicion threshold required to access it. Currently, police can obtain a general production order from a court to get subscriber information such as a name, address and email linked to an account. The government says this can take time.

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Police Seek Narrower Court Order

The new legislation would create a narrower court order allowing police to seek subscriber information from a service provider. Police would need to apply to a judge and establish reasonable grounds to suspect criminal activity. They would also need to satisfy the court that subscriber information would assist their investigation. The government says the measure is not particularly sensitive because it is limited to information identifying clients and services, not the contents of communications such as emails.

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Dufresne recommended narrowing the definition of subscriber information to a finite list of discrete identifiers. He also said the range of people or organizations from whom it may be compelled should be restricted to telecommunications service providers. He warned that depending on the nature of the services in question, such information could reasonably attract a heightened expectation of privacy due to its sensitivity. He noted the services could include healthcare providers, lawyers, financial institutions and dating apps.

If the government does not make those changes, Dufresne said he would recommend adding a carve-out for medical or privileged information to the new production order. The government says the bill, titled An Act respecting lawful access, will ensure law enforcement agencies have the legal tools to prevent, investigate and respond to modern crime and protect Canadians in a manner consistent with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Opponents Question Privacy Protections

Opponents argue the legislation unnecessarily expands the powers of police and intelligence agencies. They say it endangers the privacy of Canadians, flouts the Charter and makes Canada a less attractive place to do business. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree told the Senate committee Monday that the bill is about ensuring that when a judge authorizes an investigation, law enforcement has the ability to carry out that authorization. Anandasangaree said the legislation was shaped by significant engagement with stakeholders and parliamentarians.

He said that collaboration did not weaken the bill, but actually made it stronger. The commissioner's testimony came as senators continue their study of the proposed law. Dufresne holds press conferences in Ottawa and has been vocal about privacy safeguards. The bill remains before the Senate committee, where lawmakers are hearing from officials and experts before deciding whether to recommend changes.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026. Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press.