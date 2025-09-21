Priscilla Presley's Memoir Reveals Claims Against Michael Jackson and Details Surrounding Lisa Marie's Death

Priscilla Presley's upcoming memoir alleges Michael Jackson married Lisa Marie for the Presley dynasty and provides her account of the circumstances surrounding Lisa Marie's death, contradicting claims of her former business partners.

The upcoming memoir, 'Softly, As I Leave You', by Priscilla Presley is generating significant controversy with its claims and revelations about her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley , and Lisa's ex-husband, Michael Jackson .

The book offers Priscilla's perspective on various aspects of Lisa's life, particularly focusing on her marriage to Jackson and the circumstances surrounding Lisa's death. Priscilla's account directly addresses allegations made by her former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, who have asserted that Priscilla was eager to see her daughter pass away in order to gain complete control of Lisa's estate and legacy. This narrative paints a picture of Priscilla's alleged motivations and ambitions. The memoir contains a series of claims about Michael Jackson's intentions in marrying Lisa Marie. Priscilla alleges that Jackson's primary motivation was to align himself with the Presley dynasty for enhanced publicity at a time when he was facing scrutiny related to allegations of child abuse. She contends that Jackson was manipulative, that he avoided adults at family events, and that he pressured Lisa for a child despite questions surrounding the couple’s intimacy. Priscilla states she was 'appalled' when Lisa told her of their marriage plans, believing Jackson was marrying into the Presley dynasty rather than for love. Priscilla also writes that Jackson avoided her at all costs after their marriage and preferred to spend time with children during family gatherings. These revelations cast a shadow on Jackson's character and further fuel the ongoing debate surrounding his legacy. The book also delves into the events surrounding Lisa Marie's death, providing Priscilla's account of the hospital visit and the decision to remove life support. Priscilla describes the scene at West Hills Hospital, where Lisa was admitted due to a bowel obstruction. Priscilla states she learned of a 'code blue' situation, later realizing it involved her daughter. According to Priscilla, doctors informed her that Lisa's chances of independent survival were slim. Priscilla claims she then authorized the medical staff to discontinue life support. Priscilla's account contradicts claims made in court filings, which portray her as having sought sole control over Lisa's assets, including Graceland and an irrevocable life insurance trust. The court filings allege that Priscilla wanted to be the 'Queen' and was willing to take control of Lisa’s estate no matter the cost. This filing claimed she rushed to remove life support despite Lisa's wishes. The court filing claimed Priscilla acted to neutralize Lisa's efforts to remove her as trustee and that Priscilla wanted to control the Promenade Trust and Graceland. Priscilla claims to have experienced oblivion after the decision, yet somehow recalls the unbearable nature of it all. The book presents conflicting narratives about Priscilla's intentions and actions. It juxtaposes Priscilla's claims with court filings from her former business partners, casting a complex light on the relationships and events that contributed to Lisa Marie's untimely death. The memoir's publication, given these revelations and the ongoing legal disputes, is set to generate considerable public and media interest, especially regarding the accusations and counter-accusations concerning Priscilla's motivations and actions





