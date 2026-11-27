A new 30-minute documentary titled Heal: A Princess of Wales Special follows Princess Catherine as she completes the Three Peaks Challenge after cancer treatment, discussing remission and holistic care.

Princess Catherine has released a new 30-minute documentary titled Heal: A Princess of Wales Special that gives an intimate look into her cancer journey, with proceeds going to the Royal Marsden charity.

The film follows her quest last June to complete the Three Peaks Challenge, scaling the tallest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours. Catherine, now 44 and in remission, was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024. The cameras follow her as she challenges her own body to see what it can do after surgery, chemotherapy and recovery. The pilgrimage is as much spiritual as physical.

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Catherine Reflects On Hospital Care

Fading in and out of consciousness during one phase of her treatment, Catherine struggled to make sense of her surroundings, a sterile hospital room with no fresh air, no greenery and nothing familiar to focus on. In that moment, she became aware that someone was holding her hand. They werent talking to me. They werent trying to fix anything.

They were just there, she recalls, without identifying her comforter. And the presence of someone that stood by me in that time, Ill forever be grateful for. And it really made me realize the importance of simply being alongside somebody through their darkest times. That message of gratitude for the medical treatment she received and the second chance shes been given runs throughout the film.

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As she traverses the mountains, at times wearing a T-shirt and ball cap under brilliant blue skies and at others donning a hooded parka to shield her from the chilling mist, Catherine talks about the changes cancer has brought to her life. I think when youve had to confront your own vulnerabilities, you know, when faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite, she said. And in those moments, yes, a shift does happen.

Whether intentionally or not, the film underscores the idea that despite her wealth and privilege and royal status, Catherine faces many of the same challenges and fears as other people. Its a theme she and her husband, Prince William, have stressed as they prepare for the time when they become king and queen.

While Heal embodies Catherine and Williams embrace of the idea that the royals have to be more open, it also demonstrates their determination to tell their story the way they want it told. Despite speculation from reporters and social media influencers, the film doesnt reveal the type of cancer Catherine was treated for or provide new details about her treatment.

Royal Marsden Charity Fundraising

Catherine said the idea for the film began to germinate last spring as a way to support the Royal Marsden, the specialist cancer hospital where she was treated. The hospital, founded in 1851, has helped hundreds of thousands of people after they receive the words no one wants to hear, she said. Proceeds from the film will go to the Royal Marsden charity, which is using Catherines trek as the focus of a public fundraising campaign.

At a private screening last week in London, Catherine said she wanted to help make it possible for more people to get holistic care that addresses the emotional, psychological, spiritual and social challenges of a cancer diagnosis, as well as medical treatment. Healing, whether personal or collective, is not just about fixing what is wrong, she said. It is about finding balance in how we live, between effort and acceptance, between control and trust, between thinking and simply being.

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Catherines comments come two years after King Charles III was credited with boosting early testing and treatment of prostate cancer by speaking publicly about his own treatment for an enlarged prostate. An undisclosed form of cancer was discovered during that process and the king continues to undergo treatment. Catherines story is woven into the film as she hikes to the top of Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and finally Snowdon, or Yr Wyddfa, in Wales.

The journey, excluding travel between the mountains, covers 23 miles and a total ascent of 3,064 metres (10,052 feet). While the camera is there to chronicle the journey, she is pictured largely alone, except for when she meets other hikers and when her brother, James Middleton, joins her on the second climb. When they reach the top of Scafell Pike, Middleton pulls out a phone to play a recording of Catherines children urging their mother along.

Children Encourage Mother Hiking

Each child has a turn. Remember, Im always in your heart with you, and I love you very much, Louis, 8, says. And Ill be following behind your back with you. Im tracking you on Flightradar up the mountains.

You look really, really strong, says George, 13, a budding pilot. Keep going and were right behind you. Hello, Mummy. I love you so much, says Charlotte, 11.

We are so proud of you doing your walk and your challenges. Catherine fights back tears. But not very hard. When she completes the final climb, William and the children are there to embrace her.

Catherine said she initially saw her challenge as a solitary experience, in a way, as a pilgrimage. But what I quickly realized is that our vulnerability is not something that we simply have to overcome or that separates us from others, she said during the screening. It is an essential part of being human. It could be the very thing that connects us.