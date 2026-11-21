A new documentary titled Heal follows Princess Catherine as she reflects on life after cancer treatment and completes the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for charity. It airs from Nov 29 across the BBC, NBCUniversal, Channel 9, CTV and Noovo.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, opens up about finding hope and joy amid uncertainty in a new documentary exploring life since her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

The film, titled Heal, follows 44-year-old Kate as she attempts the Three Peaks Challenge. The challenge involves climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. She completed the feat in June to raise money for the cancer charity of the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she was treated. In a trailer released Saturday by Prince William and Kate's Kensington Palace office, the princess reflects on her cancer journey.

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Kate Shares Cancer Journey

She also speaks to others about their experiences. Kate is married to the heir to the British throne. She announced in March 2024 that she had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy following major abdominal surgery. She did not reveal what type of cancer she was treated for.

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Kate disclosed in January 2025 that she was in remission and has gradually resumed her public duties. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, she arrived for a group photograph with finalists of the Earthshot Prize in Mumbai, India, during a visit with William earlier this month. In the trailer, Kate says cancer changes people profoundly, and healing is a journey. How to reconnect with the things you once knew, and how to find a sense of hope and joy alongside uncertainty.

She adds that it is clear we are not meant to carry life's challenges alone. Often, it is through pain that we realize there is a greater beauty that lies beyond that. Heal will be broadcast by the BBC in Britain on Nov. 29. It airs by NBCUniversal in the United States on Nov. 30, on Australia's Channel 9 on Dec. 1 and on Canada's CTV and Noovo on Dec. 7.

Documentary Release Details

Kensington Palace said proceeds from its distribution will go to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. The documentary offers a personal look at Kate's life after treatment and her efforts to support others facing cancer. The trailer release comes as Kate continues to balance public duties with her recovery. This includes international engagements such as the India visit with William.