Prince William toured Dharma Productions in Mumbai and watched a Bollywood dance performance, while Catherine visited a maternity hospital on the final day of their India visit.

Prince William watched Bollywood dancers and toured a film studio in Mumbai on Wednesday, the last day of his royal visit to India, while his wife Catherine spoke with health workers at a maternity hospital in the city.

The royal couple are on a three-day visit to India's financial capital and will end their trip in New Delhi, where they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Wednesday. William and Catherine had separate engagements on Wednesday. The prince visited the office of Dharma Productions, a prominent Bollywood production house, in suburban Mumbai. Catherine visited a maternity hospital in the center of the city.

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William smiled and clapped as dancers performed a number from Dharma's hit Bollywood movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which is set partly in London. Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also present at the studio. He was gracious and kind and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide, said filmmaker Karan Johar, who runs Dharma Productions, after the visit.

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William Tours Bollywood Studio

The couple arrived via electric rickshaw at the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in India, according to CTV royal commentator Afua Hagan, who discussed the event. The couple have been on a whirlwind tour of the city of 13 million since Monday. During the visit they played cricket with retired Sachin Tendulkar, visited a craft school, and attended the glittering award ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, a climate-change award that William set up six years ago.

The Princess of Wales, on her most high-profile overseas visit since receiving treatment for cancer in 2024, presented one of the awards on Tuesday night. She wore a bright red Indian-style gown for the ceremony. In his speech at the awards ceremony on Tuesday, William said the impact of global warming was becoming conspicuous, with repeated heatwaves and devastating floods. He called it a pivotal moment for the planet.

The royal visit has drawn attention in India and abroad, with the couple balancing engagements focused on climate, health, and culture. William's stop at Dharma Productions highlighted the global reach of Indian cinema. Johar said the prince spoke about how films in all Indian languages are loved worldwide, underscoring the soft power of Bollywood. The dance performance from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, a film partly set in London, echoed the cultural ties between Britain and India.

Catherine Visits Maternity Hospital

Catherine's visit to a maternity hospital focused on health workers and maternal care. It was one of her most prominent public engagements since her cancer treatment in 2024. The couple's three-day stay in Mumbai included sports, crafts, and a major climate awards ceremony. They are set to wrap up the India trip in New Delhi with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The Earthshot Prize, founded by William six years ago, recognizes solutions to climate change. At Tuesday's ceremony, William warned of repeated heatwaves and devastating floods, describing the moment as pivotal for the planet. The visit also included a stop at a craft school and a cricket session with Sachin Tendulkar. The couple arrived at the awards ceremony by electric rickshaw, a detail highlighted by CTV royal commentator Afua Hagan.

Earthshot Prize Climate Awards

William's studio visit included appearances by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. Johar praised the prince's gracious and kind manner after the tour. The final day in Mumbai mixed film and health engagements before the couple heads to New Delhi. They will meet Modi late on Wednesday to conclude the royal visit. Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus.