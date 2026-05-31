Prince William sells 20% of Duchy of Cornwall's property to invest in local communities

Prince William is selling 20 per cent of the Duchy of Cornwall's property over the next decade and investing 500 million pounds in local communities. This move is seen as a significant change for the private estate, which holds over 52,000 hectares of land and has 200 staff.

Prince William is putting his words into action by selling 20 per cent of the Duchy of Cornwall's property over the next decade and investing 500 million pounds in local communities .

This move is seen as a significant change for the private estate, which holds over 52,000 hectares of land and has 200 staff. The decision is in line with Prince William's goal of embracing 'change for good' and using the monarchy for public good. The Duchy of Cornwall will sell 20 per cent of its property over the next decade, which will also be invested in local communities.

Some of the investment is earmarked for areas that have become priorities for Prince William, including environmental projects and affordable housing. The decision to sell the land is an example of the kind of change Prince William has been talking about, according to Craig Prescott, a constitutional expert and lecturer in law at Royal Holloway, University of London.

Prince William has been trying to make sure he is prioritizing things that will make people's lives better in the areas where the Duchy of Cornwall has land. The Duchy of Cornwall says it is 'on a mission to become a world-leading impact organization' and a place 'where nature enriches people and people enrich nature.

' Prince William replants a shelterbelt tree to help replace trees lost in January to the storm Goretti, in St. Mary's in the Isles of Scilly on May 22. This move is seen as a significant change for the private estate, which holds over 52,000 hectares of land and has 200 staff. Prince William sends signals as he becomes 'quite an active' Prince of Wales.

Scrutiny consistently falls on the monarchy regarding its vast assets, and Prescott said 'politicians are snooping around' - particularly after attention focused on the former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's lease of a property on the Crown estate, from which he was eventually evicted.

'Royal Lodge, the duchies, all can sort of be mixed up into one toxic pot in the sense of ... the Royal Family and property,' Prescott said. 'There's a very political saying here of 'snouts in the trough,' and so you could easily imagine that narrative perhaps taking hold.

And if can put across a more positive message, and not one that's propaganda but just ... to do something that's obviously for the public good, then that might head off some of that criticism.

' Prince William speaks with staff during his visit to Nansledan on May 21 in the suburbs of Newquay, England. The Prince of Wales visited the area to highlight efforts to provide affordable homes and tackle homelessness





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