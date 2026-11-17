Prince William presented five Earthshot Prize winners with one million pounds each at a ceremony in Mumbai, part of a three-day visit with Princess Catherine that includes a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prince William presented five Earthshot Prize winners with one million pounds, or 1.3 million US dollars, each at a ceremony in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday.

The awards recognize efforts to tackle the world's climate challenges. The event was the centerpiece of William and Princess Catherine's three-day visit to the country. The ceremony took place at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. It brought together Bollywood celebrities, innovators, entrepreneurs and environmental advocates.

Also read Prince William and Princess Kate Arrive in India for Royal Tour and Earthshot Prize Ceremony

Winners Recognize Environmental Heroes

William and Catherine posed for a photo on the green carpet ahead of the award ceremony. The photo was taken by Rafiq Maqbool of the Associated Press. The winners were chosen from 15 finalists. Their work spans clean transport, renewable energy, forest conservation and marine protection.

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Four winners were Mahindra Last Mile Mobility for electric transport initiatives, PFAS-Free France for its campaign to ban toxic forever chemicals, Niue Ocean Wide Trust for protecting marine ecosystems, and Orsted for advancing offshore wind energy. The fifth recipient was the country of Bhutan for its work conserving Himalayan forests. William, the Prince of Wales, established the prize through his Royal Foundation in 2020.

The goal is to encourage inventors and entrepreneurs to develop technologies that combat global warming and mitigate its effects. The prize has become a major part of his public work. William and Catherine, commonly known as Kate, began their visit on Monday. The couple have played street cricket in Mumbai and ridden in an electric rickshaw.

Kate Resumes Royal Duties

They have also met leading figures from India's cricket, fashion and film industries. They are scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The trip marks a significant step in Kate's return to overseas royal engagements. She announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing cancer treatment following major abdominal surgery.

In January 2025, she said she was in remission and has since gradually resumed public duties. She travelled to Italy without William in May for her first overseas engagement since her diagnosis.