Prince William and Princess Catherine arrive in India for three-day visit

Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived in Mumbai on Monday for a three-day trip, their first overseas engagement together since Catherine's cancer diagnosis in 2024. They will attend the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Tuesday and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

MUMBAI, India - Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived in India on Monday for a three-day visit, their first overseas trip together since Catherine was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Earthshot Prize Ceremony And Celebrities

The royal couple began their visit in Mumbai and will attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Tuesday. Founded by William, the environmental initiative awards five winners $1.3 million each to expand solutions addressing climate change. The ceremony is expected to be the biggest since the prize was established in 2020. Prominent guests include Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek, and British pop group Take That, making its debut performance in India.

Also read Kate and William Head to India for Earthshot Prize and Cultural Events

India has made an extraordinary contribution to Earthshot over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country, William posted on social media. Shortly after their arrival, the royal couple took part in a game of street cricket in an alley in Ballard Estate, a neighborhood in Mumbai. Street cricket is a common sight across the city and an integral part of everyday life in Mumbai.

The couple also will attend events highlighting India's cricket, fashion and film industries before traveling to New Delhi. There they are scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The couple met with Modi on their previous trip to India 10 years ago, before William, the eldest son of King Charles III, became the heir to the British throne.

Catherine Cancer Remission And Return

The trip marks a significant return to overseas royal engagements for Catherine, who announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for cancer following major abdominal surgery. Kate, as she is commonly known, disclosed in January 2025 that she was in remission and has gradually resumed her public duties. She traveled to Italy without her husband in May, marking her first overseas engagement since her diagnosis.

The visit highlights the couple's renewed focus on international engagements after a challenging period for the royal family. The Earthshot Prize ceremony will celebrate innovative solutions to climate change and other environmental challenges. William's leadership of the initiative has drawn global attention to environmental issues since its launch. India's role in the prize has been significant, with numerous finalists and winners coming from the country.

The couple's itinerary includes engagements that showcase India's cultural and economic dynamism. Their meeting with Modi is expected to cover a range of bilateral and global topics. The royal visit comes amid ongoing public interest in Catherine's health and her gradual return to duties. Her remission announcement in January 2025 was welcomed by well-wishers around the world.

The trip to India is seen as a milestone in her recovery and a sign of her readiness to resume full royal responsibilities. William and Catherine's previous visit to India in 2016 also included a meeting with Modi. At that time, William was not yet the heir to the throne, a role he assumed after King Charles III ascended in 2022. The couple's current visit underscores the importance of India in the Commonwealth and beyond.

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The Earthshot Prize awards five winners annually, each receiving $1.3 million to scale their environmental solutions. The ceremony in Mumbai is expected to draw global media attention and feature high-profile performances. Take That's debut performance in India is among the highlights of the event. The couple's street cricket game in Ballard Estate offered a lighter moment during their busy schedule.

Such informal interactions are a hallmark of their public engagements. After Mumbai, the couple will travel to New Delhi for the final leg of their trip. The visit is scheduled to conclude after their meeting with Modi. The couple's return to overseas engagements has been eagerly anticipated by royal watchers.

Catherine's health journey has been closely followed since her diagnosis. Her decision to resume duties gradually reflects a careful approach to her well-being. The India trip is a significant step in that process. William's Earthshot initiative continues to gain momentum and global participation.

The prize aims to inspire and scale solutions to pressing environmental problems. India's contribution to the prize has been substantial, with many finalists and winners. William's social media post acknowledged that contribution. The couple's visit also highlights the strong cultural and diplomatic ties between Britain and India.

Their engagements will showcase various aspects of Indian society and industry. The meeting with Modi is expected to reinforce bilateral relations. The couple's previous visit in 2016 was also a three-day trip. At that time, they met Modi and visited several landmarks.

This time, their focus includes environmental innovation and cultural exchange. The Earthshot ceremony will be a centerpiece of the visit. It will celebrate winners and finalists from around the world. The event will feature performances and appearances by notable figures.

Guests And Street Cricket Game

Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, and Rami Malek are among the confirmed guests. Take That will perform, marking their first concert in India. The couple's street cricket game was a nod to India's favorite sport. Cricket is deeply woven into the fabric of Indian daily life.

The couple's participation in the game was a gesture of goodwill and fun. After the ceremony, the couple will head to New Delhi. Their meeting with Modi is set for Wednesday. The visit will conclude after that engagement.

The trip is seen as a successful return to international duties for Catherine. Her health is now in remission, and she is gradually resuming public roles. William's support has been evident throughout her recovery. The couple's joint appearance in India is a positive sign for the monarchy.

It also strengthens people-to-people ties between Britain and India. The Earthshot Prize continues to grow in prestige and impact. The ceremony in Mumbai is expected to be the largest yet. India's role as a hub for environmental innovation is recognized.

William's leadership on climate issues is a key part of his public work. The couple's visit will include engagements that highlight India's cricket, fashion, and film industries. These events will showcase India's soft power and cultural influence. The visit is being covered extensively by Indian and international media.

Royal fans have gathered in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the couple. The couple's itinerary is packed with a mix of formal and informal events. Their street cricket game was a highlight of the first day. The couple appeared relaxed and engaged during the activity.

They will continue their engagements in Mumbai before flying to New Delhi. The visit underscores the importance of the UK-India relationship. Both countries share deep historical and cultural connections. The couple's previous visit in 2016 was also well-received.

This trip builds on that goodwill. The Earthshot Prize ceremony will be a major global event. It will draw attention to innovative climate solutions. The winners will receive substantial funding to scale their projects.

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The couple's presence adds star power to the event. The visit is a blend of royal duties and environmental advocacy. Catherine's return to overseas engagements is a significant personal milestone. She has been gradually increasing her public activities.

Italy Trip And Solo Engagement History

Her trip to Italy in May was her first solo overseas engagement since her diagnosis. Now, traveling with William, she is back on the world stage. The couple's schedule reflects their wide-ranging interests. From cricket to climate, their engagements cover diverse topics.

The visit will conclude with the meeting with Modi. That meeting is expected to focus on bilateral and global issues. The couple will then return to the UK. The trip has been described as a success so far.

It highlights the couple's resilience and commitment to their roles. The Earthshot Prize remains a central part of William's public service. The ceremony in Mumbai will honor five winners. Each winner will receive $1.3 million.

The prize aims to find and scale solutions to climate change. India has been a key partner in this mission. The couple's visit celebrates that partnership. The street cricket game was a memorable moment.

It showed the couple's willingness to engage with local culture. The visit continues with more events in Mumbai and New Delhi. The couple's every move is being followed by media and fans. The trip is a positive story for the royal family.

It also reinforces the strong ties between Britain and India. The Earthshot ceremony on Tuesday is the centerpiece. It will be a night of celebration and inspiration. The couple's presence adds to the occasion.

Modi Meeting And Diplomatic Conclusion

Their meeting with Modi on Wednesday is also highly anticipated. The visit is scheduled to end after that. The couple will have completed a successful three-day trip. It marks a new chapter in their royal duties.

Catherine's health journey has been an inspiration to many. Her return to overseas engagements is a milestone. William's Earthshot initiative continues to grow. The couple's visit to India is a testament to their commitment.

It also highlights the importance of India on the world stage. The trip is a blend of duty, celebration, and cultural exchange. The couple's engagements reflect their diverse interests. From cricket to climate, they cover a range of issues.

The visit will be remembered for its positive energy. The street cricket game was a highlight. The Earthshot ceremony will be another. The meeting with Modi will be a key diplomatic moment.

Overall, the trip is a success. It strengthens ties and showcases the couple's roles. The visit concludes on Wednesday. The couple will return home after that.

The trip has been well-received in India and beyond. It is a significant moment for the royal family. And it reinforces the bond between Britain and India. The Earthshot Prize remains a key part of William's work.

The couple's visit has drawn attention to it. The ceremony on Tuesday will be a global event. The couple's presence adds to its prestige. The visit is a positive story in a complex world.

It highlights the couple's dedication to their duties. And it celebrates the strong relationship between the two countries.